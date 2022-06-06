Tony Award-winning actor and producer Ron Simons talks about the power of interdisciplinary passion | Superior Edition 2022

Connect with us

This year’s keynote speaker, Ron Simons, four-time Tony Award-winning producer and actoroffers a liberating understanding of success that is values-driven rather than discipline-driven.

You may know Simons from Law & Order, 27 Dresses or Netflixs The Defenders. On Broadway, he produced such hits as A Gentlemans Guide to Love and Murder and more.

What you might not know is that Simons is also an alumnus of the UW School of Drama. Simons’ experience in a non-linear, uncertainty-ridden career path may seem particularly relevant to graduate students. Her dedication to uplifting underrepresented communities is not lost on her work, and her values-driven mission has scalable impacts on audiences who don’t normally have the luxury of being represented on screen. His diverse work speaks for itself, starting with its interdisciplinary nature.

Interdisciplinarity does not exclusively refer to traversing different careers, industries, or fields of study. As Simons’ journey illustrates, interdisciplinarity can also describe the flexibility and breadth of social causes that one champions as well as the journey of self-discovery that one can undertake throughout life.

Often it seems like the deep divide between the arts and sciences is untenable, but Simons spent much of his youth considering entirely different paths, including dentistry, computer science, and business. He graduated from Columbia University with a degree in computer science, went to work for Hewlett-Packard, then went back to school to get his master’s degree in business administration.

Later in life, he returned to school once again to pursue a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in acting. Although his path has not been linear, Simons greatly appreciates each of his academic endeavors.

What I have come to appreciate and understand is that the time I have spent over these 20 years [before the MFA] spent his life living, Simons said. The lessons I learned in life absolutely influenced my work as an artist, actor, and my ideas and thoughts as a producer.

Stepping away from the career you know, especially one that promises security and stability, is not without risk. Choosing what you love to do can be a tough decision, but Simons advises not to hesitate.

Feel the fear and do it anyway, Simons said. Don’t fight fear. Acknowledge the fear, but don’t let it limit you. ‘Cause if I let fear limit me, I wouldn’t have produced [a show on] Broadway.

When you figure things out and get there, using whatever definition of success feels meaningful to you, remember to give back. Simons has used her platform to champion causes ranging from education reform and LGBTQIA+ rights to women’s health and climate change. Simons cited the work of Harlem scenea performance center that supports young artists of color early in their careers, inspiring them to make an impact.

I chose this career so I [could] to be an activist for those communities, Simons said. You can go help people, but none of that matters if the planet is on fire. So you have to make sure you invest some of your time in the environment because if we don’t have a house, then there’s nothing to talk about.

But perhaps Simon’s most interdisciplinary impact is where his love of philanthropy and storytelling aligns.

I strongly believe that storytelling is the greatest agent of change on the planet, Simons said. If people tell their stories more often, then we can change the world.

If Simons hadn’t taken the leap to explore his diversity of interests, he might not have had the experience to inform works like Thoughts of a Colored Man, which harmonizes spoken word and poetry slam with drama to portray the inner thoughts of black men. , or Viva Verdi!, a celebration of seniors in a retirement home.

Graduation can seem like a daunting crossroads filled with seismic life choices. However, Simons’ journey illustrates that it’s possible to have multiple careers and moments of self-reinvention, especially if you stay focused on the passions you’re most passionate about.

If you don’t know what excites you, be sure to find that passion as soon as possible, Simons said. Try everything. Even if you’re not in school, do what makes you happy. Take time for the things that make you happy.

