Akshay Kumar star Samrat Prithviraj has finally appeared on the screens after much talk and promotion. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. But will the film which has been released on 1200 screens in overseas markets attract audiences is the question of the hour.

Samrat Prithviraj Overseas Box Office Day 2 Collections

In this box office report, we take a look at Samrat Prithviraj’s collections in overseas markets on Day 2.

Australian box office
Day 1 – $26,852 [Rs. 20.86 lacs] from 78 screens
Day 2 – $37,256 [Rs. 28.91 lacs] from 78 screens

New Zealand box office
Day 1 – $7,774 [Rs. 6.03 lacs] from 23 screens
Day 2 – $12,971 [Rs. 10.06 lacs] from 25 screens

British box office
Day 1 – $26,583 [Rs. 20.63 lacs] from 96 screens
Day 2 – $23,488 [Rs. 18.23 lacs] from 99 screens

US box office
Day 1 – $75,217 [Rs. 58.37 lacs] from 336 screens
Day 2 – $75,681 [Rs. 58.73 lacs] from 284 screens

Canadian box office
Day 1 – $23,496 [Rs. 18.23 lacs] from 43 screens
Day 2 – $27,204 [Rs. 21.11 lacs] from 33 screens

NOTE Some centers have not yet communicated

More pages: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection, Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review