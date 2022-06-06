Varun Sood to Make Bollywood Debut With JugJugg Jeeyo in Cameo Role

Varun Sood is on fire! After winning hearts with his stint on reality TV shows, he is set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. He was also hired by Karan Johar’s talent management agency. The actor is thrilled for the same. Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.

VARUN SOOD MAKES HIS BOLLYWOOD DEBUT NOW!

Varun Sood is delighted with his debut. He told IANS: “It’s a strange feeling. Every aspiring actor dreams of being part of a Karan Johar film, and I’m no exception. My heart is filled with gratitude, and I thank my lucky stars. for this opportunity.” He added, “For me, there is no big or small role. I am just lucky to be part of this industry now. Working with the cast and crew of Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a pleasure, and being directed by Raj Mehta was an eccentric experience.”

After being signed by KJo’s talent agency, Varun thanked the filmmaker and the agency for believing in him.

He said: “I’m surprised and I’m screaming with joy. For now, I’m just getting started, and the hard work and hustle and bustle will only get harder from now on. But I’m ready for the fight since sects like Karan Johar believe in me.”

ABOUT JUGJUGG JEEYO

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is set to hit theaters on June 24. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Raj Mehta’s directorial trailer is full of love, romance and a big family. meeting. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like the movie is about the complexities of relationships. However, the manufacturers seem to have more in store for us.