New Orleans’ Top Gun: Maverick Actor Greg Tarzan Davis Talks Acting, Diversity and Seafood | Movies/TV

New Orleans-based Greg “Tarzan” Davis flies across movie screens as a fighter pilot in the summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.” The Grays Anatomy actor caused a stir only a few years ago after moving from Louisiana. Now, not only does he appear in the biggest movie of the year, but he’s also featured in the latest installment in the “Mission Impossible” spy franchise.

In May, the Algiers native, a graduate of Edna Karr High School and LSU, attended “Top Gun: Maverick” film premieres on the deck of an aircraft carrier in San Diego, the Cannes Film Festival and the Kingdom. -United.

Last week, under the wings of an F/A-18 fighter jet in London’s famous Leicester Square, actor Tom Cruise introduced Davis to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before the cast saw the film with the royal family.

Such is the rapid rise of the young actor. Last summer, Davis sat in a private box at Wimbledon next to Cruise. The two enjoyed the London social season between filming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Davis plays naval aviator Lt. Javy “Coyote” Machado in the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Locals won’t be able to miss his characters’ New Orleans accent. It’s surreal to watch the movies of super-fast jet-powered aerial maneuvers and then hear a cold fighter pilot drawlfully “try to stay with me” to his wingman.

Missing the likes of New Orleans

The actor recently sat down to talk about Top Gun: Maverick and the lack of decent seafood in Hollywood.

Amidst the chaos of a press tour and between anecdotes about pulling Gs, the actor continually brings the conversation back to his hometown and what he misses the most and, as with all the people of the New Orleans who left town after family and friends is the food.

In Davis’ case, he misses seafood. Whether in London, the south of France or Los Angeles, he says he doesn’t feel it.

It’s not good, Davis said. Other than New Orleans, I won’t eat seafood anywhere else. I tried it in California. Ugh. It’s horrible.”

When he’s home, he says his first stop is Morrows in Faubourg Marigny, his favorite restaurant in town.

“That’s my boy, Larry Morrow, I love it there,” Davis said. “Oh shit, yes! »

Blow tires and start fires

Davis filmed “Top Gun: Maverick” two years ago, but he’s still excited to talk about it.

“Oh, man, there are some things you can put on your to-do list, and then some things you know you can’t do,” Davis said. “Then others you don’t even think of, like flying in an F/A-18.”

The original Top Gun movie was mostly shot in the studio; this time, the cast filmed the flight scenes in real fighter jets.

“It was fun and it was challenging,” Davis said describing the physical aftermath of experiencing G-forces. “I felt like I had just survived a car accident.”

The actors went through a rigorous training regimen to increase G-force tolerance levels before they began filming.

“Tom Cruise created this amazing program so we could fit in,” Davis said. “We started flying Cessnas before moving on to the next upgrade, the EA-300, then after that we moved to the jet most closely related to the F/A-18, the L39, then the Big Daddy himself the F/ A-18.”

Towards the end of filming, such was the acclimatization, there was a competition between the actors to see who could pull the most G’s in the various Navy jets used for filming.

Bring diversity

Fans of the original Top Gun will remember that the film’s only black naval aviator was LTJG Marcus ‘Sundown’ Williams, an F/A-14 Tomcat, NFO, or navigator in the original film. This time, “Top Gun” has black pilots up front.

“My character’s backstory work is that of a literal underdog,” Davis said.

Coyote has something to prove. He’s a hard-working officer, but he’s the best of the best, Davis said.

“I think we’re taking steps in the right direction with diversity,” Davis said. “I’m honored to be that person who can bring that diversity to the film.”

He says he’s happy that a kid who looks like him can now look at the movie screen and say: Oh, one day I can be like him, I can be a naval aviator.

“Growing up, when I saw the movie ‘Top Gun’, I used to ask, where am I in the movie?” Davis said. “Not just Top Gun, but many other films.”

As the interview draws to a close and Davis realizes he’s going to be in his hometown newspaper, he happily advises all New Orleans residents to bring their friends, family, and neighbors to an IMAX theater to see “Top Gun: Maverick.” Then he smiles and shouts, “Who is it!”