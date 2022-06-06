Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Costume Actor Says Disney Never Paid Me For My Rehearsals Or Reshoots

Stunt actor Dmitrius Bistrevsky, who was one of three actors behind iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader’s costume in Disneys Obi-Wan Kenobi, has accused Disney of refusing to pay him for the time he spent doing rehearsals and covers in the production department of the shows.

Bistrevsky, born in Ukraine, laid his charges against the entertainment conglomerate on May 28, unconventionally releasing a series of statements – each of which appears to have been written in his cellphone’s notes app or sent during a conversation to a stranger – hitting them as NFT and put them up for auction on the popular OpenSea NFT marketplace.

Offering his individually numbered series of statements under the fixed title of Truth, with 90% of proceeds going to relief efforts related to the current invasion of his home country, Bistrevsky explained in his first article, Yeah, They Don’t M never paid for my rehearsals, and even though I didn’t want to do the covers because I didn’t want to go back to obscurity (I’m glad I did, because it allowed me to make peace with the character and to stop fighting with him), they told me to think about the fans.

I did, he continued, then after they didn’t pay me for the promotional shoot, I walked. They said it was a mistake and offered to pay me double for the covers, I just took the bare minimum and told them I didn’t want to work with them anymore.

Bistrevsky then reflected on how this project was a monkey’s foot for me, I spent every moment and every penny training and then every penny I earned recovering spiritually and emotionally from the role.

And in the end, I didn’t even earn a penny, I just survived and endured a year, he added. I wasn’t able to fix my car’s air conditioning, but now everyone will think I’m rich and go crazy if I don’t tip them enough when in reality I was already broke at the time where we were able to reshoot.

But I told them the truth and told them I didn’t want to work with a company that steals from its own employees, the actor said. But honestly, I don’t want it anymore. I’m happy to be able to escape and go to Japan with close friends and do circuses.

He further claimed that my contract was so bad that they didn’t pay me any overtime or meal penalties or forced calls, and they still turned around and took more.

They never paid me for my rehearsals, which was in my contract, and because of that, I was not eligible for insurance, so I had to pay out of pocket for all PT and sports massages during training, he wrote. And I have less residue because of it. Tom never paid me for them, I told you he did it so you wouldn’t feel bad.

It should be noted that at this time it is not known to whom Tom in Bistrevsky’s statement specifically refers.

In a follow-up statement, Bistrevsky said, “But I will walk away from this project. It was a magical experience. But I can’t take it anymore either with the lack of respect and just no respect for human decency.

“I gave 1000% in my training and tried to show up anyway,” he lamented. “But I’m done being the tallest person. I live on my credit cards, I can’t even look my landlord in the eye because I haven’t paid my rent in full for 5 months.

“I can barely afford my own food and gas,” he said. “I was called yesterday while I was at home to ‘move my car because I was parked in someone else’s place’. I’m Darth Vader and I can’t even look in eyes the nicest man I know, a policeman, because I can’t pay my own rent.

“I just finished,” Bistrevsky conceded. “I have nothing else to give.”

The actor ended that statement with a compliment to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s stunt coordinator Olga Sokolova, praising, “Olga is a master. I’m a master. People don’t even understand the level of discipline he’s got.” it takes to achieve”.

Offering a deeper look into his time as Darth Vader in a later NFT line titled Hurt and Mistreatment, Bistrevsky sought to clarify that they had us rehearsing and dragging us through 16 sound stages. On the dirty floor that’s never been swept, next to a pile of trash that’s been there for a few weeks, with a $5 bathroom mirror from Ikea and a face mask. cheap black bear.

And we were trying to make do with the equipment and trying to respond to the notes that [director Deborah Chow] gave us, while being hypercognitive of who was passing because there were random construction workers, PAs, [even] a covid compliance officer meeting took place during one of our sessions, the actor said.

He continued, While everyone is watching us practice, we weren’t sure who could see us rehearsing clips from scenes we’d worked on and who couldn’t. So we had to go through starts and stops every time people we didn’t know came through.

One time the light went out on us in the stunt area in the middle of the session and we went at 16 only to find that there were plenty of bottom people and we didn’t feel like we were at all comfortable training in front of them,” Bistrevesky said. So all the time we were wondering if this was happening because we are both Russians.

Because the tension between the two countries is escalating, he explained. We both thought it had nothing to do with us, we’re just trying to show off and give the character and Deb the respect they deserve. I wanted to clarify that.

Amid a number of additional NFTs in which the stunt actor can be seen allowing himself to express more personal and emotional reactions to the situation, Bistrevesky finally informed fans, My agent warned me that I was walking on a slippery slope and that I might not be able to work with them again.

And I said, the actor recalled, Why would I want to work with a company that exploits me, they’ll just do it again. Let’s just teach them that they can’t do this to everyone and that some people can’t be bought or replaced.

Would you be able to examine why my contract has still not been honored and why I have not been paid for my repetitions exceeding the initial 15 gifts? he concluded. I know Disney is strapped for cash right now, but 31 unpaid 4-hour rehearsals the director requested seems a bit excessive.

Thank you, Asking for myself Bistrevesky signed.

In the end, Bistrevsky ended his series of accusatory revelations with three images, starting with a redacted image of his supposed contract, which confirms that by including his return for the last two episodes of the season, he was to receive compensation. $50,000 guarantee:

Followed by a redacted pay stub from June 27, 2021 to July 3, 2021 confirming that he received base pay of $5,000 for the period, of which $3,557.68 was deducted due to various taxes, the leaving with a take home pay of $1,442.42:

And finally another statement showing that with an additional $500 deduction for his talent management agency, Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates Inc., the actor only earned $942.42 for weeks worked. physically demanding.

What do you think of Bistrevsky’s accusations? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments below.

NEXT: After approving of calling all white people racist, Lucasfilm braced actress Moses Ingram against racist backlash to her character Obi-Wan Kenobi