MRS. MARVEL Directors and Cast Voice Support for Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khan Finally Join the MCU





With Shah Rukh Khan getting a special mention in Ms. MarvelIn Marvel’s second episode, we asked Kevin Feige what it would take for King Khan to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

No spoilers, but King Khan himself gets a special shoutout in the second episode of Ms. Marveland while it’s just some fun dialogue between Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kamran (Rish Shah), it made us wonder if Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had ever seriously considered to bring Shah Rukh Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Shah Rukh Khan, the actor, is now canon in the MCU, we asked Feige at last Friday’s World Press Conference what it would take to bring the real-life SRK into the MCU. However, unsurprisingly, he just gave us a knowing smile and left it to theMs. Marvel actors and directors, who expressed their enthusiasm for the idea. Vellani wondered aloud, “Can we allow it?“, before episode one and six directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah jokingly said, “Well, if he wants, we’ll go shoot again, do some covers and do some scenes with Shah Rukh Khan.“ Ms. Marvel Co-Executive Producer and Co-Creator Sana Amanat added, “Shah Rukh, call us! Let’s go outside!“while the director of episodes three and four Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy offered her services,”I volunteer to lead this!” Marvel stars Hugh Jackman and Benedict Cumberbatch have both previously expressed support for Khan getting involved in a Marvel superhero role, but there has apparently been relatively little interest from him, though. be it an extremely fun fan cast and an easy way to win. Indian supporters. Ms. Marvel begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 8; Check out a new extended TV spot below: Besides, after a long break, Shah Rukh Khan will come back strong next year with leading roles in Siddharth Anand.Pathan (01/25/23), At Atlee Kumar’sJawan (06/02/23), and by Rajkumar Hiranidunky (12/22/23). He is also expected to make appearances in R. Madhavan’sRocket: The Nambi Effect(01/07/22), Chez Aamir KhanLaal Singh Chaddha(08/11/22), At Ranbir Kapoor’sBrahmstra Part One: Shiva (09/09/22), and Salman Khantiger 3 (4/21/23) – which would give him seven new films in two years after not having opened a film since 2018.



It is a special RC project that has seen its wait because of the inevitable problems around us. But a few good men worked hard and made it happen. I want to thank @_GauravVerma the co-producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for bringing this dream to life. Now it’s good to go boss! pic.twitter.com/7lhfMiE6hD Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 4, 2022 Marvel Studios Ms. Marvel is a new original series that features Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, doesn’t it?

