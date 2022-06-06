Nick Jonas finds ‘easiest way’ to dance to Bollywood tunes, wife Priyanka Chopra reacts

Being married to an Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra, for nearly four years, it looks like Nick Jonas has finally nailed some Bollywood moves. Nick Jonas often dances to energetic Bollywood tracks with his wife as seen in videos shared on Instagram and they are loved by all. When he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonthe Suction cup The singer confessed how he found his signature dance move for Bollywood numbers.

In a video shared by the official Fallon Tonight Instagram account, the singer told show host Jimmy that over the years he’s finally found his “easy steps” to getting into songs. energetic Bollywood. The response not only left the host in two, but his wife Priyanka also reacted to his confession.

Nick Jonas finds a signature dance move to groove to Bollywood numbers

“Being married to Priyanka who is Indian, we dance to various Bollywood music and I think that’s the easiest way to dance because I just have to take simple steps,” Nick told Fallon while demonstrating his step. He added: “It’s nice and comforting because I can carry my drink in another hand. It doesn’t matter whether I’m sitting or standing, all I have to do is follow my footsteps, and life is sorted. .” Jimmy also followed the star and performed the dance move. The singer’s hilarious response just left all the insplits as Fallon concluded by saying, “That’s something very, very important to note.”

The sky is pink The star took note of the response and shared the video on her Instagram story. She reacted to the same and wrote, “Oh he knows,” along with various laughing emojis.

After coming through the ravages of the pandemic, the singer and his brothers took center stage in Los Angeles for their concert. The singer who was thrilled to be part of the concert and performing live after a long time, thanked his fans on Instagram with a post while sharing his happiness. “So thrilled to be back on stage with my brothers last night. Thank you for coming out last night and making this show special for us. See you tonight (sic),” he said. writing. Chopra reacted with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Professionally, Priyanka has been shooting hard for her upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel in Europe. The actor is set to star as a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming series. Apart from that, she also has romantic drama It all comes back to meand the action movie end things in his cat. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: Instagram / FallonTonight / Priyanka Chopra