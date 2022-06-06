Entertainment
Nick Jonas finds ‘easiest way’ to dance to Bollywood tunes, wife Priyanka Chopra reacts
Being married to an Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra, for nearly four years, it looks like Nick Jonas has finally nailed some Bollywood moves. Nick Jonas often dances to energetic Bollywood tracks with his wife as seen in videos shared on Instagram and they are loved by all. When he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonthe Suction cup The singer confessed how he found his signature dance move for Bollywood numbers.
In a video shared by the official Fallon Tonight Instagram account, the singer told show host Jimmy that over the years he’s finally found his “easy steps” to getting into songs. energetic Bollywood. The response not only left the host in two, but his wife Priyanka also reacted to his confession.
Nick Jonas finds a signature dance move to groove to Bollywood numbers
“Being married to Priyanka who is Indian, we dance to various Bollywood music and I think that’s the easiest way to dance because I just have to take simple steps,” Nick told Fallon while demonstrating his step. He added: “It’s nice and comforting because I can carry my drink in another hand. It doesn’t matter whether I’m sitting or standing, all I have to do is follow my footsteps, and life is sorted. .” Jimmy also followed the star and performed the dance move. The singer’s hilarious response just left all the insplits as Fallon concluded by saying, “That’s something very, very important to note.”
The sky is pink The star took note of the response and shared the video on her Instagram story. She reacted to the same and wrote, “Oh he knows,” along with various laughing emojis.
After coming through the ravages of the pandemic, the singer and his brothers took center stage in Los Angeles for their concert. The singer who was thrilled to be part of the concert and performing live after a long time, thanked his fans on Instagram with a post while sharing his happiness. “So thrilled to be back on stage with my brothers last night. Thank you for coming out last night and making this show special for us. See you tonight (sic),” he said. writing. Chopra reacted with a heart-shaped emoticon.
Professionally, Priyanka has been shooting hard for her upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel in Europe. The actor is set to star as a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming series. Apart from that, she also has romantic drama It all comes back to meand the action movie end things in his cat. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
IMAGE: Instagram / FallonTonight / Priyanka Chopra
get latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trends bollywood news. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/music/nick-jonas-finds-easiest-way-to-dance-on-bollywood-tracks-wife-priyanka-chopra-reacts-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket: the power of sports webinar June 6, 2022
- Google told Australian politicians to pay $ 515,000 for vulnerable YouTube videos June 6, 2022
- NSW removes consent ad on TikTok due to actors’ inappropriate background June 6, 2022
- Technology-backed skills enter new frontiers June 6, 2022
- Bollywood’s Oscars return from pandemic hiatus in Abu Dhabi June 6, 2022