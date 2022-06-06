West Hollywood holds its own Pride Parade for the first time as thousands line Santa Monica Boulevard





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — For the first time, West Hollywood held its own Pride Parade, and organizers pulled out all the stops. Thousands of spectators lined Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday to catch all the action, including some celebrity appearances. The parade caps off a three-day celebration that also included concerts and an arts festival. If you needed to find a way around the barricades along the parade route in West Hollywood, you had to find Bert Champagne. The 3-decade volunteer has his reasons for being here. “You know, somebody has to do it and you know it’s my legacy,” Champagne said. “You know, being a gay man coming out in the community, and helping my community, and making sure our community is represented in all the ways that we can make our faces and our voices heard.” The champagne directed traffic along the parade route on Santa Monica Boulevard, from Crescent Heights Boulevard to the heart of the Rainbow District. The street fair festivities in the neighborhood were free to the public and along the route the signs were bold and multicolored. “It’s a great way to give a voice outside of outfits, quirky personalities and what’s seen,” said Sergio Rodriquez of the Asia-Pacific AIDS Response Team. “Underneath it all, we all want to be loved, cared for, seen and heard, and I think that’s just the way people behave, but there’s so much more underneath.” Rodriquez represents his nonprofit organization, which works with homeless people and people struggling with mental health issues. “My goal here today is to be an advocate, to stand firm and believe in human rights, and that everyone deserves love, kindness and community,” Rodriquez said. The fun continues next Sunday when ABC7 airs the official LA Pride Parade. You can watch it June 12 at 11 a.m. on ABC7.

