Entertainment
15 Times Hollywood Actually Gave Us Good Science
Hollywood sci-fi and action movies are notorious for feeding us fake science. However, few exceptions have been made in the past. Take a look at 15 times Hollywood actually gave us the right science:
The Martian
The film The Martian showed dust devils on the planet Mars in one of the scenes. That’s correct because even NASA captured images of dust devils there in 2005.
Spiderman 2
The scene where Spidey stops a moving train with his web might seem pretty impractical, but in fact, spider webs have enough tensile strength to achieve this feat.
Memento
People with amnesia are often confused with people who forget who they are. However, victims of amnesia actually have difficulty creating new memories. Memento made an accurate representation of the condition.
The world of Nemo
In scenes from The world of Nemo, Marlin is stung several times by a swarm of jellyfish but he does not die. This scene is scientifically accurate because clownfish are immune to the anemone, which has a jellyfish-like sting.
Interstellar
The black hole effects we have seen in Interstellar were based on equations by theoretical physicist Kip Thorne. His collaboration resulted in many scientific discoveries, according to Thorne.
seven books
In this film, the character of Will Smith commits suicide by being stung by a jellyfish. The jellyfish species ‘Chironex fleckeri’ is known as the deadliest jellyfish in the world. A single sting is lethal enough to kill a man.
deep impact
The tsunami wave shown in this movie is so big it swallows NYC. This is exactly what a tsunami would look like near the shore.
The extent
The laws of gravity and Einstein’s theory of general relativity presented in this film were in fact correct. right. In space, you cannot see a person walking or standing normally due to the absence of gravity. Since they couldn’t show figures floating in zero gravity all the time, they used Einstein’s general relativity to simulate gravity. When a figure is seen standing or walking normally in space, they are depicted moving through an accelerating ship, which gives the appearance of gravity due to their accelerating force.
Finding Dory
Hank the octopus blending seamlessly into his surroundings in this movie was something real octopuses can do. “You literally walk on them and you never see them,” explained a marine biologist.
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life
“The Galaxy Song” at the end of this movie is true to most facts. Most of the measurements and numbers quoted in the song are true. Even Stephen Hawking talked about it.
The Lion King
The hierarchy followed by the hyenas depicted in The Lion King was based on real hyena traits. The trio was led by a female hyena called Shenzi and even in real life hyenas have a matriarchal society. Females appear larger and more aggressive than males.
breaking Bad
While not everything depicted on the show is true, Breaking Bad accurately depicted that scene where Walter was able to cut a sturdy lock with thermite.
The world of Nemo
In the film, Bruce the shark is moved by never having met his father. When female sharks become pregnant, they avoid male sharks as much as possible, even those who fertilized them.
John Wick 3
Since water is 1000 times denser than air, a bullet fired underwater would only travel about 2.5 feet at best. This scene from John Wick 3 was pretty accurate after all.
Baywatch
While Zac Efron and The Rock seemed superhuman enough to carry around two refrigerators, it’s actually possible for normal humans to pull off this feat. Since refrigerators are largely hollow inside, they are relatively light. A very strong person could carry two easily.
