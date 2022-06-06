Jasmin Bhasin to make Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt film

Jasmin Bhasin has worked in several TV shows including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4 among others. The actress was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 when she became everyone’s favorite. However, the popular TV actress is now set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

According to reports, Jasmin Bhasin will mark her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. Although the movie has yet to be titled, the actress would start shooting for the same in the month of July. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who makes his directorial debut with the film.

Although details of his character etc. are unknown at this point, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to surprise her fans. She is extremely excited to start working on the film and has already started preparing for it, the source familiar with the development said.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin has recently completed filming her first Punjabi film titled Honeymoon which also stars Gippy Grewal. The film is set to hit theaters in October this year.

Just a few days ago, it was also reported that another TV actress, Tejasswi Prakash, is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. A report from Hindustan Times claimed that Tejasswi will soon be seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is very likely to be finalized. Tejasswi was offered the next episode of Ekta Kapoors Ragini MMS, however, she was not keen on doing so considering her controversial genre. She’s currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She auditioned for it, and the creators haven’t put a pin on it yet. However, she is more likely to win the project, the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.