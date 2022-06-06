Obituaries: Ray Liotta, actor who starred in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams





Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have paid tribute to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who died aged 67. Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the exceptionally gifted and courageous performer, adding that he would always be proud of the work they did together. Register to our daily newsletter Liottas publicist Jennifer Allen said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest film Dangerous Waters. Her fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, was at the scene at the time of her death. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Ray Liotta insisted he never considered acting growing up in New Jersey Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas opposite De Niro and Joe Pesci. I am absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden and unexpected death of Ray Liotta, Scorsese said. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so brave as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different sides, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long and difficult shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I will always be proud of the work we did together in this picture. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Obituaries: Ricky Gardiner, Scottish musician who worked with David Bowie De Niro said in a statement: I was very saddened to learn of Rays’ passing. He is far too young to leave us. Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Friedman Hill on Goodfellas, said she was devastated to hear the terrible news about her former co-star. Before Goodfellas Liotta rose to fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in the 1986 dark comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, He then starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and then in the gangster epic. His Field Of Dreams co-star Kevin Costner recalled his divine baseball scene in the film in his own tribute to Liotta. Costner starred as farmer Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, which was nominated for three Oscars. Sharing a video clip of the classic scene on Instagram, Costner wrote: Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liottas passing. Although he leaves an incredible legacy, hell will always be Shoeless Joe Jackson in my heart. “What happened at that point in the movie was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God gave Ray. Jennifer Lopez also said she felt lucky to have worked and learned from Liotta on the crime drama TV series Shades Of Blue, which they starred in from 2016 to 2018. The pop superstar and actor paid tribute by sharing a series of photos on Instagram of themselves along with a clip of the couple performing an emotional scene during the show. Liotta was the adopted son of a city clerk and auto parts store owner, who insisted he never considered acting while growing up in Newark, New Jersey. After graduating, he moved to New York and worked as a bartender until he was cast in the soap opera Another World in 1980. After her role in Something Wild, Liotta resisted the countless psychopathic roles offered to her after the film’s success, and instead starred in the acclaimed drama Dominick And Eugene, about a complex relationship between twin brothers. During the 1990s, Liotta starred in Unlawful Entry, Cop Land and Corrina alongside Whoopi Goldberg. In 2016, he expressed regret over the way he handled his career, including refusing to audition for Tim Burtons’ Batman movie. Nonetheless, he had a varied trajectory as an actor, also appearing as Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack. In 2004, Liotta made her Broadway debut in the comedy-drama Match and appeared on the big screen in comedies such as 2010’s Date Night and two Muppets films, as well as dramas including 2012’s The Iceman and 2014’s Sin City. : A Dame To Kill For. Despite his extremely varied career, Henry Hill remained a character with which audiences continued to associate him. But it was an association the actor didn’t mind: People ask if I mind but no, Goodfellas will be a top ten movie for years and years, it seems. I have children who come to see me like the movies that come out that week That and Field Of Dreams. I also receive many fans of Field Of Dreams. In recent years, Liotta has appeared in Marriage Story and No Sudden Move and starred alongside Tarron Egerton in the upcoming Apple TV series Black Bird. In 2021, Liotta starred in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark, after turning down a role in the original TV series. He recently wrapped filming Cocaine Bear, a film directed by Elizabeth Banks which is due for release in February next year. The actor was also set to star in The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. In addition to his acting roles, Liotta was also the narrator of the documentary series The Making Of The Mob and starred in a number of music videos, including for David Guetta’s song Lovers On The Sun. He leaves behind his daughter Karsen, whom he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace, and his fiancée Ms. Nittolo. The producers of Dangerous Waters, the film Liotta was working on at the time of his death. said: We were deeply saddened to learn of Rays’ passing. It is a huge loss and our deepest condolences go out to his family, his fiancée Jacy and his daughter Karsen. If you would like to submit an obituary (800-1000 words preferably, with jpeg image), or have a topic suggestion, contact [email protected]

