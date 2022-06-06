Nick Jonas shows off his signature Bollywood dance move; Wife Priyanka Chopra reacts

Nick Jonas currently judges a dance reality show, Dancing With Myself and the singer isn’t shy about revealing what his best dance move is. The Jonas Brothers singer who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show has explained that he finds Bollywood dancing the easiest to do when talking about learning it from his wife Priyanka Chopra.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon, Nick showed off his signature Bollywood dance move and said, “My wife is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find it easier to do. I can just do this movement all the time. It doesn’t matter if I’m sitting or standing, I can do it and I seem to know how to do it. And you can also keep the drink in your hand.

Reposting the video where he was seen dancing on his Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the same saying, “Oh he knows..” while adding a laugh and a heart-eye emoji. It’s no surprise that Nick came to enjoy Bollywood music thanks to his wife and we’ve already seen him share videos on Instagram where he’s seen dancing to some of the chartbusters.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Earlier, during an Instagram live session, a fan asked Nick about his favorite Bollywood song and the singer revealed that it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s “Bom Diggy Diggy”. During his recent interaction on Fallon’s talk show, Nick also opened up about his daughter Malta Marie Chopra Jonas and called it a “blessing”.

