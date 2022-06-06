Actor, three other interviewees in the Vijay Babu case; declarations of the singer, wife to be recorded





Kochi: Four people, including a movie actor, were questioned by the police investigation team for allegedly helping actor-producer Vijay Babu while he was in hiding in Dubai. Police are checking to see if they came forward to help the accused producer after learning he was on the run. If it is proven that they knew about the case while helping Vijay Babu, they would be arraigned as defendants in the case. Police discovered that the actor, who had collected credit cards from one of Vijay Babu’s relatives on a film set in Kodungallur, had come to Dubai via Nedumbassery and handed them over to the producer. Meanwhile, the statement of the singer and his wife, who witnessed Vijay Babu’s arrival with the rookie actress at a hotel in Kochi, will also be recorded. The woman, who has appeared in films produced by Vijay Babu’s production house, filed a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed via a Facebook post the physical assaults and sexual exploitation she allegedly suffered from the part of the producer-actor in the past. a month and a half. While Vijay Babu, who is also the founder of production company Friday Film House, leaked the name and identity of the survivor which is a misdemeanor, he has also been charged with another case in addition to the case. of sexual assault.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2022/06/06/vijay-babu-help-questioned-singer-wife-witness.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos