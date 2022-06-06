Maria Shriver, 66, steps out to dinner with her children Patrick and Christina in West Hollywood

Entertainment
Maria Shriver, 66, shows her youthful face as she steps out to dinner with her children Patrick and Christina in West Hollywood
His name is associated with Hollywood royalty and American aristocracy.
But Maria Shriver looked like another ordinary mother as she stepped out for dinner with her children, Christina, 30, and Patrick, 28, in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The 66-year-old showed her youthful face as she attended the opening of Catch Steak in Los Angeles wearing a chic polka dot jumpsuit.
Family affair: Maria Shriver looked chic in a polka dot jumpsuit as she stepped out for dinner with her children, Christina, 30, and Patrick, 28, in Los Angeles on Saturday
Showing off her flawless skin at night, the American journalist beamed as she kept her makeup to a minimum, enhancing her natural beauty.
The author discreetly donned a leg brace for the outing that was almost unnoticeable as she stepped out on the family affair.
Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and styled in gorgeous soft waves as she accessorized the look with a black handbag.
Cool: Patrick opted for a casual look with an LA Dodgers baseball cap and white sneakers
Meanwhile, his famous kids opted for a more casual look at night with Patrick opting for a casual look wearing an LA Dodgers baseball cap and white sneakers.
He coordinated the look with brown pants and a cream sweater while elegantly pulling off a pair of pearls around his neck.
Her older sister Christina, opted for an all-black look as she kept her accessories to a minimum by wearing a crossover necklace while her brunette locks were parted in a half updo.
Jolie: Christina opted for an all-black look as she kept her accessories to a minimum by wearing a crossover necklace while her brunette locks were parted in a half bun
Assisted: Maria was assisted by a member of security as she exited the elegant establishment
All smiles: The author was all smiles as she walked home from the family reunion
Handsome: He coordinated the look with a pair of brown trousers and a cream jumper as he elegantly pulled off a pair of pearls around his neck
On the road: Patrick was the designated driver at night as he safely brought his family members home
The family’s outing comes after Maria’s son-in-law Chris Pratt said his daughter Lyla Maria was still “very excited” to see her grandmother.
The Guardians of the Galaxy main man, 42, who shares 21-month-old child with Maria’s eldest daughter, Katherine, 32, appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jennawhere he sang his mother-in-law’s praises last month.
“She is like a living saint; I really believe it,’ said the Hollywood frontman, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “She is fantastic and she is so committed, caring and caring and her home is like a welcoming retreat.
The latest:Chris Pratt, 42, says his daughter Lyla Maria, one, is still “very excited” to see her grandmother Maria Shriver, 66, as he appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna the month last
‘You just relax when you go there. That’s really nice. She is super cute.
The Jurassic World Dominion actor, who is father to nine-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, 45, said his family’s nickname for Shriver is Mama G.
“We call her Mama G,” Pratt said. “And Lyla lights up so much when we talk about going to Mama G’s house. We’re like, ‘Honey, do you know where we’re going? Mama G’s house!’
‘And she’s like, “Ahh Mama G! Mama G!” All children feel this. It probably doesn’t hurt that there are giant bowls of candy everywhere.
The Hollywood actor, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said of Shriver, “She’s like a living saint; I really believe that’
