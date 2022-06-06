Nick Jonas flaunts his dancing skills to Bollywood songs; wifey Priyanka reacts





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the world and the duo never miss an opportunity to spread the love over each other and set major couple goals. Nick Jonas is currently judging Dancing With Myself, a dance reality TV show, and the singer isn’t shy about showing off his dancing skills. Entertainer Jonas Brothers, who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, said Bollywood dancing was the easiest for him to learn, referring to his wife Priyanka Chopra as his tutor. Featured Video Nick demonstrated his signature Bollywood dance moves when he spoke with Jimmy Fallon and said, “My wife is of Indian descent. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find it easier to do. I can just do this move all the time.. It doesn’t matter if I’m sitting or standing, I can do it and I seem to know how to do it.And you can also keep the drink in your hand. Priyanka Chopra commented on the same video where he was seen dancing, while sharing the same on her Instagram story saying, “Oh he knows…” with a chuckle and a heart-eye emoji. Nick learned to appreciate Bollywood music from his wife, and we’ve already seen him post videos on Instagram dancing to some of the hottest songs. A fan had previously asked Nick about his favorite Bollywood track during an Instagram live session, and the artist said it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s “Bom Diggy Diggy”. Nick also mentioned his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during her recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, calling her a gift.

