Army veteran, former county GOP leader and former actor seeks House District 31

Rep. Garry Mize’s successor in House District 31 will be either a military veteran, a former Logan County Republican Party vice president or a former Hollywood actor.

Collin Duel, Karmin Grider and Logan Trainer are all on the June 28 Republican primary ballot for the race in House District 31which includes Guthrie, North Edmond and parts of Cashion, Cedar Valley and Cimarron City.

Mize, who was first elected in 2018, is not seeking re-election to House District 31 this year.

The following information has been gathered from publicly available resources and the candidates are presented in alphabetical order. The primary election will take place on June 28. If no candidate wins a simple majority of votes in the primary, the top two will face each other in a runoff on August 23. This race will not see the general election, as no candidate from another party has come forward to run.

Republican candidates

Colin Duel

Age: 33

Town:Guthrie

Profession/Career: Duel is a lawyer and veteran. According to his campaign website, Duel was deployed to Afghanistan four times as an Army Ranger before being honorably discharged in 2013. Duel went on to earn a law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2019 and started his own firm, Duel Law, PLLC His wife, Hannah, is a public school teacher.

Platform: Although Duel’s campaign website does not detail specific policy plans, it says it will “restore the integrity of elections, protect the sanctity of life, and protect the Second Amendment.” Duel is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

On line: Website | Facebook

Karmin Grider

Age: 32

Town: Guthrie

Profession/Career: According to his campaign website, Grider earned a master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Oklahoma. She currently works as an independent leadership and business consultant.

Grider served as Logan County Republican Vice Chair until March 2020, when she resigned to challenge Mize in that year’s race for HD 31. Grider received 2,035 votes (33.2 %) in the primary elections, trailing Mize’s 4,092 votes (66.8 percent).

Platform: Opposition to abortion has been a key part of Grider’s campaigns. In a month of March interview with Red River TV, Grider said she supports the overturning of Roe v. Wade and supported school vouchers that would provide state dollars for students to spend on private school tuition or other educational expenses. Grider said she would work to keep her constituents informed.

“I will inform my voters of my electoral record, of my absences. They will know what laws come into effect in November,” Grider said.

On the homepage of her campaign website, Grider says she will “fight proactively to ensure our methods prevent fraud and ensure election integrity.”

Grider was named to a 2020 Southwest Registry story about how 12 adults, including Grider, registered to vote at a single house in Guthrie. The house is also the registered address for Ekklesia of Oklahoma, a grassroots Christian political organization that prioritizes ending abortion and has backed candidates who challenge right-wing Republican incumbents.

On the Ekklesia of Oklahoma Facebook pagethe organization’s most recent post on May 23 criticizes Duel for some sort of investigation that has since expired.

“It’s the disgusting work of the establishment!” Dirty, mean politics full of lies and deceit,” the post begins before linking to Duel’s Facebook page and encouraging people to “let this establishment hack and his puppets know what you think “.

On line: Website | Facebook

Trainer Logan

Age: 34

Town: Edmund

Profession/Career: According to his campaign website, Trainer previously worked as actor in the Los Angeles area. He then joined a management training program with UPS in Seattle, before he and his wife, “sickened by Seattle’s progressive politics”, moved to Oklahoma to raise their children in a “conservative environment”.

Trainer currently works at Jackie Cooper BMW, according to his campaign website. He is also a member of the Quail Springs Baptist Church.

Platform: In the problems section of his campaign website, Trainer writes that he opposes tax and regulatory increases, critical race theory, and “ideas like ‘gender fluidity.’ “Money should follow the child, not buildings or bureaucracies.”

On line: Website | Facebook