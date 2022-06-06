AI places virtual beings in broader applications





Most popular use cases of digital avatars in China. MA SI/MA XUEJING/CHINA DAILY/WANG XIAOYING/LI PING/FOR CHINA DAILY

280,000 companies are vying to bring digital humans to finance, retail, governance, media, entertainment and automotive In a bank branch in Shanghai, an elegant receptionist, dressed in a blue outfit, greets customers. “Sensing” that customers are in a good mood, she becomes talkative and introduces more of the bank’s wealth management services. Aware that some customers are frowning, she becomes more cautious and only answers customer questions, such as how to print detailed bank statements. She was the first digital employee of the Shanghai branch of Bank of Ningbo. On a screen as large as the size of a normal human being, she can also answer more than 550 common banking questions and more than 3,000 additional questions. Powered by an artificial intelligence system, it can learn to answer 50 new questions every day and with a camera on the screen, it can also tell whether customers are smiling or not, said Luan Qing, general manager of the digital culture and entertainment business at SenseTime, which developed digital human technology. The Digital Employee offers insight into how a wider range of industries are beginning to embrace AI-powered digital humans to increase efficiency and increase resonance with customers. Thanks to rapid advances in technology, virtual humans, previously only seen in the cash-intensive entertainment industry like movies, are becoming more prevalent in people’s daily lives and work, researchers said. experts and business leaders. From virtual anchors broadcasting news around the clock to virtual dancers and singers attracting fans from around the world to a digital employee winning a Chinese property developer’s best new employee award in 2021, digital humans are getting smarter. They show how Chinese startups and heavyweights are scrambling to put virtual beings into broader applications, they said. During the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games alone, around 20 digital humans debuted. They played different roles: AI sign language guides who explained the competitions to hearing-impaired audience members; weather forecast anchors; an Olympic Public Welfare Ambassador; and live-streaming anchors selling Winter Olympics memorabilia online. Currently, more than 280,000 enterprises in China are engaging in digital human-related activities, with the compound annual growth rate of enterprises registered over the past five years reaching nearly 60 percent, according to data from Qichacha, a company that tracks business registrations. The popularity of digital humans is closely tied to the concept of metaverse, a tech buzzword that has gripped the global tech industry since last year. Digital humans are the avatars of people entering the metaverse, which promises an integration of virtual and real worlds, said Yu Jianing, co-author of the Metaverse book and director of Huobi University, an educational and research institution. research focused on advanced technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202206/06/WS629d5700a310fd2b29e60cfe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos