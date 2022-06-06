Michael Mendelson is the new artistic director of the Actors Conservatory





The Actors Conservatory has announced that acclaimed Portland actor and director Michael Mendelson will serve as the company’s new artistic director, following the retirement of its beloved founder, Beth Harper. I’m thrilled that Michael Mendelson will be TAC’s next creative director, Harper said in a press release. I enjoyed working with him as a faculty member and absolutely believe he is the right person to lead TAC into the future. Mendelson’s term will officially begin on July 1. According to the press release, Harper will serve two years as Artistic Director Emeritus during this time to help Michael and TAC acclimate to the change. Filling Harpers shoes won’t be easy, considering she ran the company for 37 years. But as artistic director of the Portland Shakespeare Project (and a TAC instructor who trained students in the Bard and Meisner), he is uniquely qualified. We conducted a national search for a new artistic director, reviewed the resumes of many exceptionally qualified candidates and interviewed several of them before deciding that Michael is the right person to lead the TAC in the future, said Milt Dennison, Chairman of the Board of Directors. He brings the talent, vision and experience that will help him build on what Beth has created. With his iconic, towering beard and talent for delicate accents, Mendelson has long been one of the most recognizable and compelling actors on Portland stages. He was particularly compelling in plays at the Artists Repertory Theatre, such as the five-hour Antarctic epic Magellanica. In the press release, Mendelson expressed his excitement for his new role at TAC. TAC plays a very important role in the fabric of Portland’s theater community by training students from across the country in a rigorous two-year accredited conservatory program that fuels our community and beyond, Mendelson said. TAC responds to the desire of serious students who wish to become professional and artisanal actors. Related: The Magellanica playwright talks about his many passions, who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? to Star Trek

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wweek.com/arts/theater/2022/06/05/michael-mendelson-is-the-new-managing-artistic-director-of-the-actors-conservatory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

