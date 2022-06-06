George Michael wanted to be remembered as having ‘integrity’ | Entertainment





George Michael wanted to be remembered as someone “of integrity”. The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker had been working on the documentary film ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ in the months leading up to his shock death in December 2016, and in the film he speaks poignantly about his legacy. According to the Sunday Times Culture magazine, he said: “I want to leave songs…that will mean something to future generations. I want to be remembered as someone who had a kind of integrity .” Sir Elton John was interviewed for the documentary and remembered his ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me’ collaborator as outspoken and very talented. He said: “Dining with him was always an event because he had a strong opinion on anything. He took something that I thought was almost perfect from Don’t Let the Sun and made it better. That’s the biggest compliment I can give him.” George lived next door to model Kate Moss and the couple had a lot of fun together. People also read… She said: “My favorite night was after the closing ceremony of the Olympics. We went back to his house and we danced and laughed and saw his performance again. It was a very long night, I was always there when the sun went down. is up. “I told George I really wanted to go to the last Wham! gig and sat on the phone for eight hours, but they sold out. I was heartbroken. His music is still on all my lists of reading.” The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker worked on the film with his best friend, David Austin. David reflected, “George made this movie like he did everything. He took complete control.” After his boyfriend died, David stopped listening to George’s music for a while. He added “But a few years ago I was in New York walking down Madison Avenue and Praying for Time came out. It took me by surprise. It really hit me and I listened in a different way. I thought, ‘He can really sing.’ “We met when we were a few months old in our strollers. We started writing songs together when we were about five. One was called ‘Music Maker of the World’ and we played ‘Crocodile Rock’ by Elton John. George was the drummer and I played guitar and we recorded everything. “He was such a kind, caring, sweet and generous person. I miss my friend. I miss our friendship, doing all the normal things together, talking three or four times a day. Music was our first love.” Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

