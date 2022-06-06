Vicky Kaushal ‘doesn’t quit’ her IIFA Best Actor trophy, thanks to director Shoojit Sircar





Vicky Kaushal with her IIFA trophy. (courtesy: vickykaushal09) Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine. After all, he won the Best Performance for a Leading Role (Male) award at IIFA 2022 held in Abu Dhabi. He won the film award Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Truly thrilled with the achievement, Vicky shared a special note on Instagram with a photo of him holding the trophy close to him. Behind all this jazz is this boy who once thought that everything he wanted to achieve was too far. I’ve been waiting for you forever… I’m not leaving you tonight. IIFA Best Actor. For her director Shoojit Sircar, Vicky said: Thanks, Shoojit Sircar for believing in me and making this possible for me and thanks to the team Sardar Udham, this one is for all of us. To everyone who voted for this win, I love you. Besides her fans, Vicky Kaushal’s friends and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with their warm wishes and compliments. Director Shoojit Sircar was among the first to drop a rating for the actor. He said: Well done Vicky Kaushal. Proud of you. Overjoyed, Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, also dropped a sweet note. Rab di meher. I love you and proud of you, Puttar. Love and blessings, he said. Aditya Dhar, who directed Vicky’s URI: The Surgical Strike, commented, Ye hui na baat. Shabaaash mere laal, with some emojis. Actor Abhishek Bachchan said: Well done, followed by applause emojis. Actress Neha Dhupia, who is often seen training with Vicky Kaushal, wrote, I only say one thing Comp, with many hearts. Actress Sharvari Wagh, who was also part of Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, left behind two Nazar amulet emojis. Sharvari won the 2022 IIFA Best Debut (Female) Award for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Looked: Vicky Kaushal is also known for her charming looks and fashion sense. His Touchdown Abu Dabhi message spread like wildfire. Vicky is seen rocking a tan-colored jacket with a white shirt underneath and pants in the same shade. For the caption he wrote, Touchdown Abu Dabhi. It’s IIFA time. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in an untitled film. He also has Meghna Gulzar Sam Bahadur, and Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pedenekar in the pipeline.

