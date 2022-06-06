Entertainment
Hollywood movies come out stronger at Indian box office after pandemic
NEW DELHI: as the star of Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverickreleased last week, crosses 16 in box office receipts in India, theater owners said Hollywood was bringing good returns, including from its non-superhero movies, to the country. While the trend was spotted before covid, it is gaining strength after the pandemic as audiences have discovered new content from around the world on streaming platforms, movie trade analysts have said. Additionally, revenue-sharing contracts with Hollywood studios are also more favorable to cinemas, which translates into better revenues.
Catering primarily to adult audiences and those in urban areas and big cities, there is a growing market for American cinema which should benefit upcoming smaller or niche films like Elvis and DC League of Super Pets. When released immediately after theaters reopen in 2020, Principlealso had done 12.57 crores in India.
Hollywood has become a bigger brand in India after Covid. While large-scale films are doing better than expected, even smaller films are clicking very well,” said Kamal Gianchandani, Managing Director of PVR Pictures Ltd. He added that Superior gun was aimed primarily at an older audience segment and was not as family-friendly as Spider-Man: No Coming Homethe latest hollywood blockbuster released in december and remade 218 crores in India. Moreover, Tom Cruise’s film was only dubbed into Hindi, and not into the four southern languages which are major film markets.
Even a movie like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessdarker than many Marvel superhero movies and suitable for mature audiences, had changed 125 crores at last count. It would have been unimaginable until five or six years ago and no one would have thought that these films could shoot in such large numbers,” said Rajendar Singh Jyala, Director of Programming, INOX Leisure Ltd.
Admittedly, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that US studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) compliant theaters. DCI is a joint venture of several motion picture studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing. However, Jyala said the rollout of DCI cinemas over the past decade has been significant enough to help Hollywood grow in India. Before that, these movies would only be released six to nine months after their international release and by then the buzz would be dead,” Jyala explained.
Independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the impressive performance of Superior gun shows that audiences are aware of social media trends and know when word of mouth around a movie is positive. Additionally, playing Hollywood films also benefits theater owners, as revenue sharing terms with US studios are more favorable than those with local producers,” Pillai said, adding that Superior gun sees big traction in widescreen formats like IMAX.
