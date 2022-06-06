Today in History Monday, June 6, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, June 6, the 157th day of 2022. There are 208 days left in the year.
On June 6, 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 1844, the Young Mens Christian Association was founded in London.
In 1912, Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula, began a three-day eruption, sending ash up to 100,000 feet; it was the most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century and ranks among the largest in recorded history.
In 1934, the Securities and Exchange Commission was created.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25½ hours after being shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
In 1977, a sharply divided United States Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law imposing an automatic death sentence on defendants convicted of the first-degree murder of a police officer.
In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive out Palestine Liberation Organization fighters from the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)
In 1989, funeral services were held for Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Washington State Democrat Tom Foley succeeded Jim Wright as Speaker of the House.
In 2001, Democrats officially took control of the US Senate after Vermont Republican James Jeffords’ decision to become an independent.
In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6 to 3, that people who smoke marijuana because their doctors recommended it for pain relief could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.
In 2006, soul musician Billy Preston died in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 59.
In 2020, tens of thousands of people gathered in cities from Australia to Europe to honor George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Massive and peaceful protests took place across the country demanding police reform, as services for George Floyd were held in North Carolina, near his birthplace.
Ten years ago: the LinkedIn business social network reported that the passwords of some of its users had been stolen and leaked on the Internet. New Yorkers lined the West Side waterfront to welcome the space shuttle Enterprise as it steamed up the Hudson River to its new home aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.
Five years ago: Bill Cosby’s main accuser, Andrea Constand, spoke at his sexual assault trial to tell her story publicly for the first time, claiming the comedian groped her after giving her three blue pills that had left her paralyzed and helpless. (The jury was deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but Cosby was convicted in a second trial; Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned that conviction.) George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, 81, once one of the world’s richest men involved in the Iran-Contra affair, has died in London.
A year ago: Several ceremonies were held in France to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day, although for the second consecutive year the commemorations were marred by virus-related travel restrictions that kept many veterans and families of fallen soldiers to attend. Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open, a day after a victory in four sets in the third round, in order to rest before Wimbledon.
Today’s birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary US Bonds turns 83. Country singer Joe Stampley is 79. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 78 years old. Actor Robert Englund is 75 years old. Folk singer Holly Near is 73 years old. Singer Dwight Twilley is 71 years old. R-Tenn., 70 years old. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY-ur-steen) is 70. The actress Sandra Bernhard is 67 years old. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 66 years old. Actor Amanda Pays is 63 years old. Comedian Colin Quinn is 63 years old. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 63 years old. Rock musician Steve Vai is 62 years old. Singer-rock musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 61 years old. Actor Jason Isaacs is 59 years old. Actor Anthony Starke is 59 years old. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 56 years old. Actor Max Casella is 55 years old. Actor Paul Giamatti is 55 years old. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 54 years old. Rock musician James Munky Shaffer (Korn) is 52 years old. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 49 years old. Uncle Kracker is 48 years old. Actor Sonya Walger is 48 years old. Actor Staci Keanan is 47 years old. Jazz singer Somi is 46 years old. Actor Amber Boryck I am 39 years old. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 15 years old.