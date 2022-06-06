Full List of 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners – The Hollywood Reporter

Spider-Man: No Coming Home was named Best Picture at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.

Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya accepted the award via separate pre-recorded video speeches. Holland also won Best Performance in a Motion Picture, while Zendaya also won Best Performance in a TV Show for Euphoria, which was named best show. Star Sydney Sweeney accepted this latest award in person.

The show is also known for its bizarre awards like Best Kiss, which was won by Poopies and the Snake from Asshole forever. After the award was announced, a python was released which he kissed on stage.

Ryan Reynolds won Best Comedy Performance for free guy, which was accepted by Steve-O, better known to the Donkey franchise, via video, claiming that Reynolds was too busy to even appear in the video to accept his own award. Steve-O read a list of names that Reynolds wanted to thank before the latter showed up to help Steve-O with the list before joking he really wanted Steve-O to kick him in the crotch.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the show, which aired live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, followed by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams. Both shows simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards also aired simulcast on The CW.

This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards also added two new categories: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.”

Meanwhile, the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted recognized reality television, talk shows, and documentaries. RuPaul’s Drag Race was named Best Competition Series, while Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause was named Best Reality TV Star and thanked fans for upvoting it after its release and embracing his decision to live his life the way he did. authentic. The show was also named best docu-reality series.

The Unscripted Awards also added categories for Best Music Documentary, Best Reality TV Star, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Return.

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez got emotional accepting the Generation Award, while Jack Black did somersault before receiving the Comedic Genius Award. Bethenny Frankel received the Reality Royalty Award during the unscripted portion.

A full list of winners follows. (See photos of the red carpet arrivals here.)

FULL LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST FILM

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Invent Anna

Loki

squid game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Stall

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Oscar Isaac – Knight of the Moon

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poo and the Snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

UNPRECEDENTED PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hoyeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow Vs Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Guy – Free Guy

Shang-Chi Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men Final Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST SCARED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth-X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders In The Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE CONNECTION

Euphoria (WINNER)

I have never

Pam and Tommy

sex/life

Sex life of college girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

“We’re Not Talking About Bruno” – Encanto Cast/Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton

“Million to One” – Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris

“We don’t talk about Bruno” – Encanto

“Holding Up for a Hero” – Euphoria

“Dance With Me” – Heartstopper (WINNER)

“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci

“Original Score” – Halo

“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho

“Do you want to taste it?” — Peacemaker

“Therapy” – Tick, tick… Boom!

“Nobody Like You” – Turning Red

“America” ​​- West Side Story

“That’s how we do it” – Yellowjackets

FULL LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love and hip-hop: Atlanta

Sell ​​Sunset (WINNER)

summer house

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST CONTEST SERIES

american idol

Dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

rescue bar

Dr Pimple Popper

Do it

Selena + Chef (WINNER)

weird eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Heart to Heart

Teen mom: family reunion

The D’Amelio Show (WINNER)

The Real Housewives Girls Ultimate Journey

queen of the universe

BEST REALITY STAR (presented by SONIC Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset (WINNER)

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Single in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After 90 Days (WINNER)

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK/CURRENT SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – The Honest Truth of Tha God

Gordon Ramsay – Master Chef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculous

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

REVOLUTIONARY SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (WINNER)

Benito Skinner – @pennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – habkhabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight – The Real Housewives of the Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Bang with Bethenny

Kylie Sonic Love in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris and Paris in love (WINNER)

Sher – Ex on the beach

Tami Roman – Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANETJACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: Drive Home 2 u (A SOUR Movie) (WINNER)

The Beatles: Come Back