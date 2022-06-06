Entertainment
Full List of 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners – The Hollywood Reporter
Spider-Man: No Coming Home was named Best Picture at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.
Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya accepted the award via separate pre-recorded video speeches. Holland also won Best Performance in a Motion Picture, while Zendaya also won Best Performance in a TV Show for Euphoria, which was named best show. Star Sydney Sweeney accepted this latest award in person.
The show is also known for its bizarre awards like Best Kiss, which was won by Poopies and the Snake from Asshole forever. After the award was announced, a python was released which he kissed on stage.
Ryan Reynolds won Best Comedy Performance for free guy, which was accepted by Steve-O, better known to the Donkey franchise, via video, claiming that Reynolds was too busy to even appear in the video to accept his own award. Steve-O read a list of names that Reynolds wanted to thank before the latter showed up to help Steve-O with the list before joking he really wanted Steve-O to kick him in the crotch.
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the show, which aired live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, followed by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams. Both shows simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards also aired simulcast on The CW.
This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards also added two new categories: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.”
Meanwhile, the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted recognized reality television, talk shows, and documentaries. RuPaul’s Drag Race was named Best Competition Series, while Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause was named Best Reality TV Star and thanked fans for upvoting it after its release and embracing his decision to live his life the way he did. authentic. The show was also named best docu-reality series.
The Unscripted Awards also added categories for Best Music Documentary, Best Reality TV Star, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Return.
Additionally, Jennifer Lopez got emotional accepting the Generation Award, while Jack Black did somersault before receiving the Comedic Genius Award. Bethenny Frankel received the Reality Royalty Award during the unscripted portion.
A full list of winners follows. (See photos of the red carpet arrivals here.)
FULL LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:
BEST FILM
Dunes
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria (WINNER)
Invent Anna
Loki
squid game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Stall
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Oscar Isaac – Knight of the Moon
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poo and the Snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)
UNPRECEDENTED PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Hoyeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow Vs Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Guy – Free Guy
Shang-Chi Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men Final Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST SCARED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth-X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders In The Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE CONNECTION
Euphoria (WINNER)
I have never
Pam and Tommy
sex/life
Sex life of college girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
“We’re Not Talking About Bruno” – Encanto Cast/Encanto
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton
“Million to One” – Cinderella
“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai
“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris
“We don’t talk about Bruno” – Encanto
“Holding Up for a Hero” – Euphoria
“Dance With Me” – Heartstopper (WINNER)
“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci
“Original Score” – Halo
“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho
“Do you want to taste it?” — Peacemaker
“Therapy” – Tick, tick… Boom!
“Nobody Like You” – Turning Red
“America” - West Side Story
“That’s how we do it” – Yellowjackets
FULL LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love and hip-hop: Atlanta
Sell Sunset (WINNER)
summer house
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST CONTEST SERIES
american idol
Dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
rescue bar
Dr Pimple Popper
Do it
Selena + Chef (WINNER)
weird eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Heart to Heart
Teen mom: family reunion
The D’Amelio Show (WINNER)
The Real Housewives Girls Ultimate Journey
queen of the universe
BEST REALITY STAR (presented by SONIC Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset (WINNER)
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Single in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After 90 Days (WINNER)
Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK/CURRENT SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – The Honest Truth of Tha God
Gordon Ramsay – Master Chef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculous
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
REVOLUTIONARY SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (WINNER)
Benito Skinner – @pennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – habkhabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight – The Real Housewives of the Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Bang with Bethenny
Kylie Sonic Love in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris and Paris in love (WINNER)
Sher – Ex on the beach
Tami Roman – Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANETJACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: Drive Home 2 u (A SOUR Movie) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Come Back
