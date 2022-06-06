In 1970s Hollywood cult The Source Family: We Dared. We were beautiful

In 1969, pioneering health food restaurant The Source opened on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. It quickly became a Hollywood hotspot, attracting the likes of Steve McQueen, Goldie Hawn, Marlon Brando, Joni Mitchell and John Lennon to its famous patio. Woody Allen mocked the vegan menu of Anne Hall, order alfalfa sprouts and a plate of yeast mash. But a dedication to clean living wasn’t the most radical thing about The Source. What really drew diners in was the fact that it was owned and run by a glamorous New Age cult known as The Source Family.

We felt more famous than them, recalls Isis Aquarian, family member and their proud archivist. They came to eat at La Source because it was the place to be. We were clean, positive, happy people and it all put you in a different mindset, a different frequency. When you entered the terrace of La Source, everyone felt it. It was a whole other world.

The Source Family was led by a charismatic, long-haired guru known as Father Yod. In a past life, he was Jim Baker, a wealthy former U.S. Marine who served in World War II before moving to Hollywood to become a stuntman. A martial arts expert, he once killed a man in self-defense and later registered his hands as lethal weapons. He left Jim Baker after he became fascinated with esoteric spiritualism and quickly made himself the patriarch of a community of 150 young people who lived, worked and slept together in a mansion known as The Mother House in the neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles. They supported themselves through profits generated by their restaurant, which at its peak in the early 1970s brought in $10,000 a day.

Father Yod with thirteen of his wives (The Source Family Album)

Isis Aquarian was one of Father Yod’s fourteen wives, and from the time she joined the Family in 1972, she set about creating and maintaining albums that recorded their activities as well as Father Yod’s teachings. . Now 80, she teamed up with Brooklyn-based independent label Sacred Bones Records to launch a Starter fundraising campaign with the intention of publishing these comprehensive archives as The Source family album. We dared. We were beautiful. We were LA darlings, she says. Jim Baker, Father Yod, is larger than life to begin with. He was then and he apparently still is, so these albums will be very interesting for a lot of people.

Aquarian herself first entered the Source patio in search of Jesus, or rather a selection of Jesus. Then still known as Charlene Peters, she was a former beauty queen and White House social worker who was at the time engaged to Ron Raffaelli, a rock n’roll photographer famous for his photos of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. When Raffaelli was commissioned to shoot an advertising campaign for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, she headed to La Source restaurant to look for suitable role models among their bearded hippie staff. She had known Jim Baker through his first wife, Dora, but says she barely recognized him when he appeared on the terrace. He came out looking like Moses, she said. He was no longer Jim. It was an instant, instant connection. I don’t want to get too foo-foo but when we met I remembered committing to each other before incarnating [into our present lives]. I knew it was our time.

Within two days, Aquarian had left her old life behind and was living with the family, helping them photograph and document their first natural home birth. I lit a dime, she recalls. I went back to the studio, took some cameras and told Ron I was leaving. I actually asked him to come with me, but he didn’t want anything to do with it. He thought: I’ll give it a few weeks and come back. This did not happen! I started archiving right away. It was too great not to do it, and no one was doing it.

The Source restaurant and other images from the Source family album (The Source Family Album)

According to Aquarian, life on the commune was idyllic. The Motherhouse was amazing, she said. It was a beautiful three-story mansion with a huge swimming pool, and there were 60 or 70 people running around naked or in flowing robes. It was as if we were from another time, another age. They believed that as a group they had lived many lifetimes together and spent their time revisiting past incarnations under Father Yod’s instructions. We were receiving metaphysical teachings and living a metaphysical life, says Aquarian. We went through periods of life as American Indians or Egyptians, and he allowed us to really dive into those incarnations. We have to reconnect with all that. It just became normal.

The commune had a house band, originally known as Father Yod and the Spirit of 76 and later as Ya Ho Wah 13. They recorded over 60 albums in 1973 and 1974, evolving from folk -simple rock to what Father Yod called the spontaneous. music, a kind of improvised psychedelia. It was music for the dawn of a new age, and Aquarian still believes Father Yod’s teachings were ahead of their time. He taught us that there was a whole new world ahead of us, a reset for the good of humanity and the planet, she says. Well, that was 50 years ago! We thought it was going to happen then, but it’s basically happening now. The whole world is really one at this point because we’ve all been beaten down with Covid. I think they were finally reaching out for each other’s sake. Kindness is no longer just a buzzword. Back then, that’s what Father left us. He said: Do what you want, just be nice.

For all of The Source Family’s radical ideas about free love, natural foods, and communal living, many pointed to Father Yod’s fourteen wives and his control over the group as evidence that he reproduced elements of patriarchal society. . Aquarian doesn’t see it that way. We were mothers, she says. We were the buffer between him and the rest of the family. He was able to enjoy the family and they were able to appreciate him and we took care of everything else. One of her main goals was to bring back matriarchy and respect for women.

She also says she is not troubled by people who refer to the Source Family as a cult, despite the many negative connotations. I don’t really have a problem with that, she said. For me, a sect is only a culture, a way of life or a belief. Charles Manson brought this term to greater attention because the press needed a buzzword when it came on the scene, and it ruined it for everyone.

(Isis Aquarius)

The Source family left Hollywood on Boxing Day 1974, selling their restaurant and moving en masse to Hawaii. On August 25, 1975, Father Yod announced that he wanted to go hang gliding, when he had never done it before. He jumped from a 1,300ft cliff on the east coast of Oahu, crashed on a beach and died nine hours later. The Source family then fell apart, but their legacy and their music were preserved by the work of Aquarians and the acclaimed 2012 documentary. The Source Family.

Filmmaker Jodi Wille, who co-directed the documentary and helps Aquarian release its albums, thinks the Familys story is a brave hero story about how a community can be built around common intent. It’s interesting to think how many hundreds of thousands of young people actually went there in the 1970s, she says. They moved and decided to live together and share their resources. They are on the rise again and it is fascinating to think of the benefits these groups can offer, not the least of which is a sense of community in a very isolated time.

Aquarian also believes that The Source Families’ experiences of community living have much to teach our increasingly fractured and atomized society. Father Yod always said: It’s not the desire to be a monk, or to go alone in the woods, she said. This is the embodiment that we all agreed upon, all of humanity, to come back together and make it work.

The Source family album is on Kickstarter.