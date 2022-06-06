13 Rhythms from the Daily Northwestern





Graduation number 2022 Before transferring to Northwestern, I spent a year at Colgate University and wrote for the Colgate Maroon-News. My first assignment was to write a “13 Beats of the Week” column. Horrifying as it is, I think it’s only fitting that my latest college signature is a 13 Beats focusing on the memories I made at the Daily. 1. “Hey look mom, I did it” by Panic! At the disco

When my first printed story made headlines, I immediately called my mother. After a long road to NU, it was so rewarding to finally see my signature in The Daily. 2. “Stand By Your Side” by Rachel Platten

I hadn’t even become a full staff member by the time Jeff Sessions upset The Daily. However, I soon learned that the people on this journal will always take care of each other and band together when times get tough. 3. “Uncharted” by Sara Bareilles

Transitioning to a remote newsroom in the spring of 2020 was truly uncharted territory. 4. “Here’s to being single” by Lost Stars

If I hadn’t been single on Valentine’s Day in 2020, I might never have invited two people I barely knew to an event in downtown Chicago. Luckily I was, and a marvelous and chaotic friendship was born. 5. “Hi Stephane” by Taylor Swift

Kudos to my editor for playing this bop to make me smile after a particularly awful week. 6. “Up All Night” by One Direction

There’s no experience comparable to spending an all-nighter on the third floor of Norris University Center at the end of term, followed by watching the sunrise and having breakfast at Le Peep to celebrate another 9 weeks. on The Daily. 7. “Vista Beach” by One South Lark

I first heard this track while editing a podcast on One South Lark, and was instantly hooked on the band’s music. 8. “1 step forward, 3 steps back” by Olivia Rodrigo

I listened to SOUR somewhere at Willard Residential College while finishing a night of editing, and cried when I heard the haunting opening notes of “1 step forward, 3 steps back.” 9. “Feel Something” by Joshua Bassett

I listened to this a frightening number of times while writing the draft of my In Focus. I felt something: extreme stress. 10. “The Very First Night” by Taylor Swift

One of my main memories is screaming that iconic vault track in the editor’s office at 12:46 a.m. on the last night of publication in November 2021. 11. “All I do is win” by DJ Khaled feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross

That’s how I felt when I used my extensive WordPress and Twitter skills to help the athletic office reclaim ESPN in the 2021 NFL Draft. 12. “Almost” by Thomas Rhet

My trip to NU and my time at the Daily was anything but linear, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. 13. “New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift

To the many wonderful people who have kept me coming back to this article, "please never become a stranger whose laughter I could recognize anywhere."

