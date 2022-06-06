Entertainment
VIP+ Webinar: Archiving Entertainment – Variety
In today’s entertainment climate, know everything, seemingly no aspect of the business is off limits. And yet, there is one key element that tends to escape discussion: how Hollywood protects its valuable intellectual property from destruction or theft, especially in the digital age where piracy is so prevalent.
Archiving is the foundation of securing content to preserve the rich history of entertainment around the world, and in many cases the watchword is simple: preserve or perish.
Variety Intelligence Platform dove deep into the subject, producing the data-packed special report Archiving Entertainment presented by responsible for safeguarding physical/digital assets Iron Mountain Entertainment Services as well as this companion webinar.
Heidi Chung, media analyst and VIP+ correspondent, spoke with IMES GM Lance Podell, Vice President of Technology Denis Leconte and archivist and records management expert Anthony Jackson to unpack the ins and outs of content preservation.
So where do today’s creatives stand in terms of protecting their legacy for decades to come? Curiously, according to Jackson, it was the pandemic that served to highlight the need for proper preservation.
As the world turned inward and grew hungry for content, he says, studio archive and distribution teams, usually in the back office, were suddenly front and center. Archiving people started getting called into the CEO suite and asking, Hey, all this physical content we have, can we digitize it and post it on our streaming services?
Now that the average consumer is aware of the importance of archiving, Jackson hammers home two key points: we actually preserve cultural history for future generations and in whatever form [film or master recording] was 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago will no longer stand the test of time if we don’t digitize it.
Despite the relatively recent increase in resources for media companies that used to be small archival teams, Podell says many studios and artists have long been familiar with best practices for preserving assets, using high-end archival services. that Iron Mountain offers, including digital imaging, data recovery and data. migration.
Archiving processes themselves have advanced enormously in recent decades, with the development of new technologies and the birth of cloud storage, which IMES Leconte considers both a blessing and a curse.
On the positive side, he says, the advancements bring greater storage capacity and better throughput for attacking mountains of archives. He credits the advent of machine learning with the ability to collect metadata that wasn’t really thought of when creating assets, helping to uncover what’s important.
On the curse side, progress in the industry can be a double-edged sword, as preserving the legacy of old assets becomes more difficult. As technology advances, there are hundreds of formats, Leconte says, and the technology decisions made at the origin of an asset really influence the life of the asset afterward.
Newness, of course, always brings with it unforeseen obstacles. One of the oopsies of civilization, says Leconte, is that until the end of the 20e century, content archives were visible to humans, they were optical like in libraries with hard copies kept. Then “humanity turned to archival media that required material. In the case of videotapes, he adds, a lot of attention has been paid to archiving the tapes, but little attention has been paid to archiving the equipment to play those tapes. And it’s a problem that today’s archivists face every day.
The bottom line, Chung notes, is that it’s essential for studios, production companies, music artists to protect their work, so all of these challenges need to be addressed. And that includes both preserving existing assets and monetizing the content that sits in their vaults. Is all this protection worth it? Jackson puts it succinctly: Companies [and artists] who get it, get it, and they have a percentage of their budgets set aside for proper archiving.
On this point, all the members of our panel were in agreement. So if you devour content and respect the work of the past, it’s a side of Hollywood worth understanding. Make sure you discover our special report after replaying the webinar, and stay tuned for many more VIP+ panels.
Click to access the VIP+ “Entertainment Archiving” report
