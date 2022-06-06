Mouse Actor Lee Seung Gi Denies Breakup Rumors With Girlfriend Lee Da In

South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi has denied breakup rumors with his girlfriend, actor Lee Da In. The K-drama stars have reportedly been dating since late 2020. In a lengthy post on his official website, Lee Seung Gi wrote, I open up after careful consideration because the past year was a year that lacked communication and hurt each other.” Read also| Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms

I remained silent despite much turbulence because at first I thought that emotional words could interfere with the clarity of my thoughts. I was afraid it would only leave a bigger and deeper wound. Secondly, I was afraid that the communication between us could be easily distorted by strangers and lead to even more rumors and gossip. So please understand why I haven’t released any statements despite continued requests from some of you,” he continued, addressing his fans.

I haven’t changed my status or position after the relationship news last year. I didn’t feel the need to go into that part any further, but I apologize if it sent shivers down your spine. Please blame my fault as a person and I ask for your understanding, he added.

Last year, the Lee Da Ins agency confirmed reports of a relationship with actor Mouse. They said in a statement, “After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as colleagues in the industry about five or six months ago, developed feelings and get to know each other carefully. We ask that you send them your support and affection so that the two can continue to meet well.”

Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 and then made his acting debut. He will next be seen in the drama series Law Cafe. Lee Da In, on the other hand, is the daughter of veteran actor Kyeon Mi Ri. She was last seen on the 2020 show Alice.