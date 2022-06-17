Paul Walker will posthumously receive the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Paul Walker was a big part of the Fast and Furious movie franchise before his tragic death in 2013, now he’s recognized on the Walk of Fame.

Fast and Furious star Paul Walker will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. The announcement was made today by Walk of Fame Select Panel Chair Ellen K in a live video broadcast on the Walk of Fame YouTube Channel. In addition to Walker, another posthumous award went to Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore in the Film category. The Walk of Fame Class of 2023 includes a total of 24 new names to be added to Los Angeles’ most famous neighborhood next year. Coming from categories such as television, theater and recording, the full list included many other well-known stars such as Uma Thurman, Jon Favreau, Bill Pullman and Vince Vaughn. However, for many fans, Paul Walker’s inclusion in the list is special recognition for the star who died in November 2013. VIDEO OF THE DAY As a member of Fast and Furious franchise, Walker has appeared in several of the series’ titles of high-octane films, with Furious 7 released two years after his death as his final film role. In what was a tragic twist, the actor died from injuries sustained in a car crash, where he collided with a concrete lamp post and two trees while accelerating at around double the limit . He and his financial adviser, Roger Rodas, died from injuries and burns caused by the collision and the ensuing fire. Walker owned more than 30 cars, including BMWs, Porsches and a Rolls-Royce Ghost, among others. In 2020, $2.33 million was raised from the sale of 21 of Walker’s vehicles at an auction in Arizona. Related: Justin Lin Discussed The Fast Saga Final Arc With Paul Walker A Decade Ago

The character of Paul Walker could return in Fast X Universal As the Fast and Furious film franchise is gearing up to rev its engines for the last time in its tenth and eleventh installments, it’s been suggested that Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner could be a part of the film in some way. ‘another one. Before leaving X fast, then director Justin Lin said Brian was still alive in the Quick universe, and he would still have a part to play in the franchise finale. At the time, he told EW: “Yeah, that’s an ongoing issue and something that I always want to be very respectful of. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe needs to be acknowledged. We’re treating F9 as the first movie of the final chapter, and at some point it’s something that I think about and how we can really show his presence but in a respectful way so it’s still ongoing I feel like in 9 we We’ve done it in a way that feels good to me, but as we try to wrap up the saga, it’s something I’ll always keep thinking about.” It’s only fitting that Walker will now receive his star on the Walk of Fame around the time x fast is released, and this is undoubtedly something that his Quick co-stars will celebrate in his memory.

