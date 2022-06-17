Magician acclaimed to perform | Entertainment News





GREENE Chenango River Theater will showcase what it describes in a press release as Alexander Boyce’s unique, engaging and unforgettable magical styles on its stage for the first of a series of One Night Stands for the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. June 21. As noted later in the release, when it comes to magic, Boyce is a contradiction in terms. He is experienced but young, old school but trendy, playful but authentic. From appearances at the Magic Castle in Hollywood to the long-running hit Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel in New York, Boyce has been reported to leave audiences with a bewildered smile. His magical work has recently been used as a magic consultant at Lincoln Center and in the Netflix feature, The Week Of. He has worked wonders as a magician for clients like Amazon, Google, and NASDAQ. Boyce has spent the last few years traveling the world sharing his style of magic for Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Fallon and Daniel Craig. Recently, he was one of the first American magicians to be invited to entertain in Cuba since the revolution. More information about Boyce is available at www.boycemagic.com Tickets, at $14 each, are on sale at www.chenan gorivertheatre.organd also by sending an e-mail to [email protected] rivertheatre.org or by calling 607-656-8499 and leaving a message to be returned by the box office. Future One Night Stand performances will include Nassim Soleiman’s Three Nights for White Rabbit Red Rabbit on July 19, 26 and August 2, and Chris Red Blissets’ tribute to The Who Live in Leeds on September 6. The Chenango River Theater is located at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.

