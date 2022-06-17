It’s rare to look at someone as a teenager and think that child is destined for EGOT status. Nonetheless, that’s the exact feeling you get watching one of actress Josie Totah’s early roles. From her early years, acting was the thing she knew she wanted to do for a living, and the industry has, so far, fully recognized the Totahs game, calling her out for roles in the 2018 sitcom Mindy Kalings. Champions, the comedy-drama Molly Shannon 2016 The other peopleand the ABC comedy Back in the Game.

But early fans of Josie Totah’s work weren’t seeing the whole truth, and they weren’t hearing the whole story. As a major actress in the spotlight, coming out as trans was far from a walk in the park.

I know I’m lucky to be able to do what I love, wrote Totah in a TIME editorial in 2018. But I also have the impression of letting myself be stuffed in a box: gay boy.

Her on-screen charisma and natural flair for comedy made her a breeze for sassy teenage roles: but after Totah came out as trans in 2018, she knew things would change, and not necessarily for the better. In an industry that likes to put people in boxes, it’s never easy to try to change things, especially when your identity is still perceived as somewhat transgressive.

But Totah wouldn’t let his career or his sense of self be derailed by Hollywood’s narrow, reductive standards. By embracing who she was, Totah changed Hollywood forever. It showed an industry still reluctant to cast trans performers in roles that were neither exploitative nor lazy, just as it can and should be done.

By embracing who she was, Totah changed Hollywood forever.

Today, Totah is not only one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars, she is undeniably one of the most talented. His comedic gifts are fully and brilliantly bitchy on display in Peacocks saved by the bell reboot, and Totahs becomes trans teenager Natalie in the Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth is tender, hilarious and, above all, completely real. Working with fellow trans icon, comedienne Patti Harrison, Josie Totah has created a portrait of a young girl who is who she is and doesn’t take anything for it. I like that she’s a ballbuster, said Totah their in 2020. I love that she’s cool and smart and articulate so well and a fun character who calls people on their business.

Calling people on their business, in fact, is a specialty of Josie Totah. The sharp-tongued young adult has brought her audacity and unparalleled powers of observation to Natalie as well as Saved by the Bells Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, the hilarious and self-centered teenage queen who demands to be the center of attention at any time, and for good reason. Whatever Totah appears, one thing is clear: you won’t be able to take your eyes off her. Talents like this appear maybe once every 50 years and saw Totah’s talent flourish in all areas. She’s already dipped her toes into the production of Saved By the Bell, and she continues to take on roles that challenge Hollywood’s limiting notions of what trans performers can and should do.

I plan to do roles I haven’t had the opportunity to do,” Totah wrote in his TIME op-ed. And I can only imagine how much more fun it will be playing someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself. I will fight for these roles, whether it is a transgender woman or a cisgender woman.

Since that time, Totah has revolutionized Hollywood simply by refusing to be locked into transgressive trans stereotypes on screen. In every role she plays, she brings that beautiful self-knowledge, that unshakable sense of self that trans girls show everywhere they go. She was not happy to exist in the Hollywood that existed before her arrival: so she changed it. And Shell keeps changing it.

As for us, we can’t wait to tell how far the shells go and where they will take us next.