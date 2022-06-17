Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 (Full List) – Billboard





Music stars are well represented on the list of entertainment personalities who will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Half of the 24 honorees announced on Friday June 17 are from the music world. Eight winners were named in the recording category – Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E., Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. Also, Ludacris, while nominated in the motion picture category, is probably even better known for music. And the three winners named in the live theater/live performance category are music notables – Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Four of this year’s winners have had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – Ludacris (four No. 1 albums), Jonas Brothers (three), and Pentatonix and Shelton (two each). Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix are the only groups or duos to be honored this year. All other winners are individuals. Three of the awards are posthumous. Rivera, a Mexican regional music star, died in a plane crash in 2012. Paul Walker, one of the main cast members of The fast and the furious franchise, died in a car accident in 2013. Juanita Moore, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1959 imitation of life, died aged 99 in 2014. Walker’s death inspired the Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth smash “See You Again”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks in 2015. At least three of this year’s Walk of Fame winners have received career awards elsewhere. Azoff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 in the non-performer category. Garrett Morris was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017 along with the other original NBC cast members. Saturday Night Live. And Wilson received a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in 2013. Recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame Selection Committee. Selection panel chair and radio personality Ellen K announced the new winners on www.walkoffame.com. This year’s total of 24 winners is down sharply from last year’s total of 38. No stars were awarded this year in the radio or sports entertainment categories. This last category was added last year. The Hollywood Walk of Fame originated in 1958. While some think it’s corny and consider it less serious than other prestigious accolades, it’s a tangible sign of success in entertainment, which is recognized in the whole world. The star will be permanently present on Hollywood Boulevard or Vine Street so that the honoree’s family, friends and fans can visit at will. Even superstars and jaded industry professionals often have a hard time saying no. Dates have not yet been set for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before the offers expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days before the inauguration on the official website. Here is a full list of the Class of 2023 selections for the Hollywood Walk of Fame: In the recording category: Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera (posthumous), Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson In the motion picture category: Juanita Moore (posthumous), Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Ludacris, Paul Walker (posthumous) In the television category: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo In the live theater/live performance category: Lang Lang, Melba Moore, Pentatonix

