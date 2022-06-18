Bollywood would have been lynched if it had made KGF Chapter 2: Karan Johar





Bollywood director Karan Johar has said that if the Hindi film industry made a movie like KGF: Chapter 2, the creators would have been lynched. He was talking about the recent remarkable success of South Indian films in North India. Bollywood has been going through a tough time this year and only three Hindi films have been successful at the box office. KJo told Film Companion that films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR have a clarity of vision that Bollywood films lack. He added that Hindi films try to be too many things at once. KGF earned over Rs 400 crore in North India alone. Kuch Kuch director Hota Hai complained after reading reviews of Prashant Neel’s gangster saga and thought, “the movie wouldn’t have been accepted if it had been made by a Bollywood house” . “We had no leeway.” He added that Bollywood is now trying to be someone else and it is everywhere. “We must stop living in a double existence”. Karan Johar is currently working on his first film since 2016, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He plans to direct more films in the next decade of his life. Dharma Productions is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

