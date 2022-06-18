Entertainment
Blac Chyna win: Judge denies Rob Kardashian’s lawsuit
In an earlier court filing, Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of breaking an earlier agreement.
If they had both honored their commitments under a so-called out-of-court settlement, they both might have saved some trouble.
Of course, Chyna says the alleged deal as Rob described it didn’t exist.
The court rejected Rob’s request to force her to accept the agreement. It is not finished.
On Thursday, June 16, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Rob Kardashian’s petition.
He had asked the court to enforce an alleged settlement with Blac Chyna, his ex.
Chyna and her team deny the deal ever existed in the first place and are now in a celebratory mood.
His lawyer, Lynne Ciani, spoke to People on this latest development.
“Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob’s motion to ‘enforce’ a settlement that never existed,” she said.
“Without a settlement,” Ciani continued, “Chyna will prove her case in front of a Los Angeles jury on June 20.”
Chyna intends to make her point “that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her”.
In 2017, Rob posted all of this “to millions of his Instagram followers without his consent.”
Those of us who followed Rob in early July five years ago remember this incident all too well.
“Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence,” Ciani detailed.
Revenge porn, she added, is “predominantly perpetrated against girls and women”.
“Victims of revenge porn typically experience severe anxiety, shame, and helplessness,” Ciani said.
Many victims of revenge porn also see their jobs suffer. It’s horrible.
In a grim tone, she quoted, “Some victims of revenge porn have taken their own lives.”
Whatever people think of Chyna as a person, we can all be happy that she wasn’t also a suicide victim.
“Rob Kardashian never took responsibility,” Ciani said.
She continued, “for his heinous and revengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017.”
Ciani added: “He was never criminally prosecuted.”
“It’s finally time for Rob to be held accountable in court,” Ciani concluded.
Although revenge porn is illegal in many places, that doesn’t mean the perpetrators are held accountable.
Justice is a complicated thing, and our justice system is ill-equipped to deliver it.
As for the alleged deal, Rob claimed that Chyna offered to drop her lawsuit against him.
There was one condition though:
Rob had to get Chyna out of a separate trial at no further expense on her part.
Pilot Jones accused Rob and Chyna of calling him gay.
After his release, Pilot became the target of a vicious social media harassment campaign.
Rob claimed Chyna changed her mind and acted in bad faith, as she said there was no deal to begin with.
