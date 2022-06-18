NBA Golden Warriors basketball player Steph Curry’s mansion is up for sale in Northern California





SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) The envious former mansion and estate of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in Alamo, Calif., has just gone up for sale for $9.4 million. Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016-2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. The property has recently been listed by Woehrle Real Estate. While living at 115 Stephanie Lane, the celebrity couple added their personal touch to the 1.56 acre property. For Ayesha, they remodeled the chef’s kitchen to match her passion for cooking. She has also planted many fruit trees in the garden to grow her own organic fruit. SOLD: Billionaire Russell Weiner buys Utah’s most expensive home

(Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) For the new NBA FINals MVP, there was a barber shop with specialized lighting, a huge shoe-only closet, and an outdoor golf putting green. Of course, they also built something special for little Riley and Ryan. The Currys hired Charmed Playhouses to create a custom horse-themed playhouse. The magnificent estate features an infinity pool, sauna, fireplaces, cabana and formal formal gardens parterre. (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) NEW LOOK: Utah Jazz unveils four new jerseys

“This idyllic setting and collection of fruit trees and flora complement a 25×50 foot infinity pool, trailing edge spa, cabana, putting green, game house and guest house with sauna – for the high end California lifestyle. Dotted throughout the grounds are French sculptures, fountains and outdoor fireplaces. The rich architectural design and picturesque backyard is truly a magical space to call home. Award-winning schools, parks, restaurants and country clubs complement this area,” Woehrle Real Estate wrote. (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) Woehrle Real Estate agent Natalie Lawton told KRON4 that finding a 1.56-acre property is rare in Alamo. She described the estate as an “absolute idyllic setting, perfect for hosting events or enjoying a peaceful state of mind”. UTAH EATS: A popular steakhouse chain is heading to Spanish Fork

The lavish 10,529 square foot mansion also features a wine cellar, media room, oak floors, chandeliers and vintage craftsmanship. Lawton said the former Curry home “reinforces the importance of family, unity and being incredibly grateful.” (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate) (Image courtesy of Woehrle Real Estate)

