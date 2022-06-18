Marvel Fans Want This Actor To Play Wonder Man In The Disney Plus Show





Whenever they announce a new movie or a new comic book show, people rally around certain actors to play the beloved characters. With the announcement this week that Marvel’s Wonder Man project is coming to Disney+, some fans have already picked their favorite for the role. Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, has a ton of ion power and is a powerful superhero. Unlike the other heroes we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, he’s the only hero whose day job is stuntman and actor (unless you count on Captain America’s amazing PSAs ). So who could play an arrogant hero while being moody and self-doubting and a little himbo? Well, Twitter is largely in favor of one man… Nathan Fillion. I’m still hoping the MCU Wonder Man show on Disney+ will continue with Nathan Fillion as the Simon Williams cast they had planned in GOTG Vol 2. pic.twitter.com/nX1SsNJnEV — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) June 16, 2022 Revered in the geek community, Nathan Fillion already has experience playing the character. Originally, he shot scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., but those scenes (and some hilarious fake movie posters) ended up being cut from the final version of the film. He also voiced Wonder Man in Hulu’s short-lived animation. MODOK series. James Gunn was definitely on the right track trying to land Nathan Fillion as Simon in one of the Guardians movies. You need an actor like that, who can be compelling as a true square-jawed hero type, but also funny as the knucklehead Wonder Man actually is. https://t.co/hwZbPc6L60 -Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) June 16, 2022 Not to mention he’s played other similar characters over the years. In Firefly, Captain Malcolm Reynolds was a pirate space captain with a heart of gold. With and without his pretty flowered cap, he was ready to throw himself. He also played the satirical himbo Captain Hammer in the web series Doctor Horrible. Not only was he a vapid superhero, but he also had perfect comedic timing. Alright now please get Nathan Fillion on board to be Wonder Man, he can play the arrogant and selfish but broken down guy. He did it before – XDB (@XaverDB) June 16, 2022 Some people didn’t agree with Fillion so much, with a major complaint being that he’s 51. Many characters who Wonder Man is supposed to look like in age are played by people in their 30s, like Elizabeth Olsen (33), who plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. But Paul Bettany, who played Vision, is on the other hand the same age as Fillion. Fillion would be hilarious and awesome in the role, but there are plenty of others who would do a great job too. I just hope they keep the humor involved. If Nathan Fillion doesn’t play Wonder Man, be nice to whoever plays Wonder Man. If John Kracznynkski (?) doesn’t continue playing Reed Richards, be nice to whoever is playing Reed Richards. We’re not in charge of this stuff and people work so hard, SO HARD — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) June 17, 2022 (featured image: Marvel) The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults towardssomebodyhate speech and trolling. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themarysue.com/marvel-fans-want-this-actor-to-play-wonder-man-in-the-disney-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos