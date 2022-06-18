Texas filmmaker Cooper Raiff tweeted Jay Duplass. Then came Hollywood.

It was spring break for Cooper Raiff’s sophomore year at Occidental College Los Angeles, and the Dallas native decided to make a short film. He had a story in mind, about a homesick freshman who begins a tentative relationship with his dorm’s RA. Raiff got some friends together and shot it in seven days. He put the short on YouTube. Then he decided to try his luck.

A longtime fan of University of Texas at Austin alumni and mumblecore kings Jay and Mark Duplass, Raiff tweeted Jay with a link to the short, daring him to watch it. Raiff didn’t really think he would, so he was surprised when Duplass emailed him back and asked to meet him at a nearby restaurant. “I thought someone was laughing at me who saw the tweet and saw my email address,” Raiff says. “But I still went to the restaurant and there he was. I panicked. Once he calmed down, he listened to Duplass’ advice on what to cut, what to leave, and how to submit to festivals.

This short film, “Madeline and Cooper”, was the start of a process that culminated in ShitRaiff’s soft-spoken comedy that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and launched his directing career.

Raiff’s last film, Cha Cha real smoothis a bittersweet comedy about a “go-to” bar mitzvah (Raiff) and a young mother (Dakota Johnson), which hits Apple TV+ on June 17. And he starts to work on The Trackerswith David Harbor (stranger things) as a Connecticut trash magnate who buys a hockey team. At 25, Raiff is a darling of independent cinema.

His mentor is not surprised.

“When I saw Cooper’s homemade movie that he challenged me to watch on Twitter, it was messy and looked like hell,” Duplass said via email. “But the heart, the comedy and the vulnerability were all there. I didn’t know he would be this good a filmmaker so soon, but I just had an inner feeling that whatever he was going to do would be really special.

Cha Cha real smooth, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, eases any worries about a possible sophomore recession. Raiff plays 22-year-old Andrew, a recent college graduate adrift in the world. Living at home with his mother (Leslie Mann), stepfather (Brad Garrett) and little brother (Evan Assante), Andrew spends his time working at a food stand called Meat Sticks (lots of corn dogs). Then he finds himself at a bat mitzvah, where he finds his strange new calling as a party initiator, or hype man, stalking celebrants and exciting them for corny dances. It’s there that he meets Domino (Johnson) and his autistic teenage daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), both of whom are shunned by kids and cool adults. Andrew is a fumbling who drinks too much at the wrong time and doesn’t seem certain he wants to grow up, just as Domino, steeped in Johnson’s intense down to earth, is certain she needs stability, for herself and for her daughter.

The three strangers form a bond, with Andrew helping Lola and dodging Domino’s fiancé (Raúl Castillo), who is remarkably optimistic about it all. Maybe it’s because Raiff is so painfully vulnerable, his big dark eyes expressing the need to help others even when his characters can’t get out of their own way. Raiff exudes curiosity and concern. On screen, he has a cool character; he comes across as someone who wants to listen to your problems and maybe share a good cry. (Raiff cries more than once in Cha Cha). We feel the loneliness of his characters in Shit and Cha Cha. You might feel the need to tell her that everything will be okay or to offer her a hug.

Cha Cha real smooth, named after the 2000 party song “Cha Cha Slide,” is a sweet coming-of-age film about the people and relationships that help us grow. As Shit, it sounds autobiographical – what Raiff responds to is and it isn’t.

“I identify a lot with Andrew,” he says. “I’m much better at starting other people’s parties than at starting my own. But I’ve never been to a place where I graduated from college and then came home and got a job at Meat Sticks. There are things about him that are very similar to me, and I have similar feelings when I go home.

For Raiff, home is North Dallas and the prestigious Greenhill School, which he attended from kindergarten through high school. “It was a magic bubble, and they taught me that I could extend the bubble wherever I went,” Raiff says. It was at Greenhill that Raiff fell in love with theatre, especially writing and acting. During his senior year, he created his own screenwriting class with his favorite teacher, Catherine Hopkins. She had him analyze a steady diet of plays, including Sam Shepard’s true westLanford Wilson lemon skyand Thornton Wilder Our city. He played the stage manager in a school production of Our city his senior year and bawled his eyes out every night after the curtains fell at the thought of leaving Greenhill, his personal Grover’s Corners. He included a speech from the play in Shit (“I want you to try to remember what it was like to be very young…”).

Things to do, read, watch and visit in Texas this summer

“He was always a deeply intuitive and sensitive human creature,” says Hopkins, who now teaches in Hartford, Connecticut. “He is looking for what it means to be human. I have never met a student or person more invested in research than this. He leads with his heart.

Before making his short film and meeting Duplass, Raiff thought he would try to do it the old-fashioned way in Hollywood. “Since I was in LA, I’ve been trying to audition and stuff,” he says. “I realized very quickly that auditioning in LA is the darkest thing you’ve ever experienced.” So he started writing his own material – first a web series, eventually “Madeline and Cooper”, then Shit.

He considered himself an actor and writer but was never very interested in directing. Then the cold, hard reality kicked in: “I quickly realized no one wanted to direct my college romance, so I had to do it myself.” He’s still figuring out the visual end of things. “I think I thought directing was mostly cool shots, but then I learned that’s why you have a cinematographer, and you don’t have to worry about that so much” , says Raiff. “I think cinematographers are always amazed at how little I care about visuals.” What he has is a voice. Hopkins heard it. Duplas too. In a business that often inspires cynicism, Raiff remains easy to root for even as he accumulates that quality guaranteed to inspire envy in show business: success.