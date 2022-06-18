Vince McMahon voluntarily resigns as CEO and Chairman of WWE





As he grapples with a scandal, Vince McMahon gives up the top job. McMahon has voluntarily backed down, stepping down as WWE CEO as the sports entertainment company investigates allegations of misconduct. McMahon, will retain her creative content role with WWE while her daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will serve as CEO and interim president amid the investigation. I love this company and am committed to working with independent directors to strengthen our culture and our business; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace, Stephanie McMahon said in a statement Friday. A special committee of the company’s board of directors investigated McMahon and the discreet payments made to women he allegedly had sex with. The initial allegation, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, involved a former employee who allegedly received $3 million in exchange for not discussing her relationship with Mr McMahon or disparaging him. WWE honcho Vince McMahon appears in the ring during WWE Monday Night Raw on August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) WWE board members learned of the settlement offer through a series of anonymous emails received from someone claiming to be a friend of the former employee. The ongoing investigation, which was reportedly launched in April, has since uncovered other women’s nondisclosure agreements accusing McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the company’s head of talent relations. I am committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including enlisting the cooperation of the entire company to help complete the investigation and implement its findings, Stephanie McMahon added in her statement on Friday. WWE said Friday that it takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and has asked independent legal counsel to assist in the review. A third party will also conduct a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance program, HR function and overall culture, according to WWE. Vince McMahon worked to position the company as an entertainment powerhouse for decades, helping to make stars of wrestlers such as Dwayne The Rock Johnson, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin along the way. I pledged my full cooperation with the Special Committee’s investigation, and I will do my best to support the investigation, he said on Friday. I am also committed to accepting the findings and results of the investigation, whatever they may be. McMahon, 76, has been married to his wife, Linda, since 1966.

