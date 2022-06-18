Photos of Bollywood actress Parineetis’ trip to Indonesia show she’s in heaven





Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is seen ready and excited to dive into the ocean in one of the spellbinding snaps from her recent trip to Indonesia posted on social media. This beautiful moment had been frozen by Parineeti on Kakaban Island, a coral atoll off the coast of East Kalimantan province covering 774 hectares of uninhabited land. Kakaban Island is one of 31 islands, including Sangalaki, Maratua and Derawan, belonging to the scenic Derawan Archipelago. Kakaban in the local parlance means hug and its name comes from the way the island hugs the salt water lake in the middle of the island. The lake, which is a major attraction for tourists, takes up two-thirds of the island and is full of thick mangroves. Additionally, there are thousands of saucer-shaped jellyfish in the waters of the lake. Usually the jellyfish are threatening with a deadly sting in the sleeve, but not the ones in the Kakaban Island lake. As the jellyfish in the lake are harmless, tourists have the opportunity to swim with the free-swimming fish without any fear. Varieties of jellyfish found in the lake include the translucent Aurelia aurita, the Tripedalia cystophora, which is as small as a fingertip, the bulbous Mastigias papua, which has hues of green and brown, and the Cassiopea ornata, which is known as the upside-down jellyfish. These kinds of harmless jellyfish can be found, besides the lake on Kakaban Island, only in Palau in Micronesia. Apart from jellyfish, the lake is home to hardy local marine life. The lake bed is covered with green algae and you can get a sense of the underwater world as it is home to sea cucumbers, gobies, anemone fish, tunicates, nudibranchs, orange and purple clams and different types of sea serpents. The lake is nearly 17m deep and has warm salt water. Besides the lake, other attractions are Barracuda Point and Blue Life Cave. Lake Kakaban has been declared a government nature reserve and designated as a World Heritage area.

