A Guide to West Hollywood’s Best Furniture Stores

Whether you live in California or are just visiting, West Hollywood is one of the best neighborhoods to shop for home furnishings. Known to locals as WEHO, this area is frequented by some of the best interior designers visiting the many showrooms of the famous Pacific Design Center. But it’s also the home of many independent stores as well as established chains such as CB2, West Elm, RH and Design Within Reach.

I recently spoke with two interior designers who are featured in the new campaign for West Hollywood Creators, to find out their favorite places to shop in the area. This campaign focuses on exploring the new luxury that has recently emerged in the city as well as the designer’s point of view behind what drives their inspiration.

Whether you’re looking for original artwork, custom-made furniture, or the softest linens you can sleep on, here’s a guide to some of the best places to buy furniture and decor in West Hollywood.

Choice of Mary Tas

Mary Ta is not just a designer, she owns and operates two furniture stores in West HollywoodMass Beverly and Minotti. One of his favorite places to shop is Home James Perse. Ta tells me, I love the giant cheeseboards built in and designed like surfboards, their sheets made of soft t-shirt materials of similar quality.

If the brand is best known for its stylish clothes, the house line is just as chic. James Perse has a showroom at the Pacific Design Center as well as a retail outpost on Robertson Boulevard. The store has everything from linens, towels, bedding, larger furniture, and even an antique collection. Don’t forget to grab a few t-shirts while you’re there.

Ta is also a fan of Bang & Olufsen store on Robertton. Their bespoke showroom on Robertson where you can custom design everything, says the designer. The brand is best known for its sleekly designed electronic devices. Truly incomparable to anything else, B&O offers wireless speakers, televisions and BeoSound products. Once you’ve experienced this place, it’s easy to see why the brand is a favorite with audiophiles and interior designers alike.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for art, Ta suggests checking out the Louis Stern Gallery. She loves Bertoia’s sculptures. She tells me that this artist is an icon of the West Hollywood art scene. With unique exhibits from a variety of rotating artists, there’s always something new to see at Louis Stern.

Adair Curtis Secret Design Sauce

Famous interior designer and co-founder of StudioJSNAdair Curtis loves to shop at Border on Robertson Boulevard Their collections are chic and include unique pieces that match my design aesthetic. Every time I go there, I find pieces that perfectly match my projects. The owners have become great collaborators with me, he says. With a variety of larger pieces and decor from independent designers, this store is the perfect place for eye-catching pieces.

More furniture stores in West Hollywood

In business since 1986, Between the sheets is a mainstay of Robertson. It has the best linens, bath accessories and decor sourced from Europe. The stores private label line will have you saying Holy Sheet, as the prints are truly unlike anything else. From stripes to florals and even bird prints, Between The Sheets has the most sophisticated bedding on the market. For those with a more neutral sense of style, the store also offers plenty of solid, high-thread count luxury bedding items, as well as blankets and bedspreads. Need a special housewarming gift? There’s no better place to find something so thoughtful and unique.

Atacama Home offers an impressive selection of luxury handcrafted artisan products from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Founded by Javier Carbo and Dora Medrano, this Melrose Avenue boutique showcases cool, modern decor from sculptural glass pieces ideal for showcasing shelves and tables, baskets and essentials including dishes and kitchenware. carpet.

Located on Melrose Avenue, Grace was established in 1898 by Charles R. Gracie. The fourth-generation family business offers a stunning selection of hand-painted wallpapers. From chinoiserie to designs of trees and flowers, lovers of the traditional house will be happy to hand over their credit cards. Gracie also has framed panels, as well as Asian antiques and lacquer furniture.

Phyllis Morris West Hollywood Visit West Hollywood



Phyllis Morris on Robertson has been manufacturing custom furniture for over sixty years. From beds to dining tables, sofas, cabinets and seats, it’s a perfect place for maximalists to create the rooms of their dreams. Morris designs everything in his own style, which is Hollywood Regency and Californian eclectic meets baroque and whimsy.