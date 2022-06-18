Neil Patrick Harris hopes his kids won’t be bad teens | Entertainment

Neil Patrick Harris hopes his children don’t grow into terrible teenagers as he has tried to instill “values, humor and agency” in them.
The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star is father to twins Harper and Gideon with husband David Burtka and he’s convinced they’re unlikely to turn into sulky teenagers after celebrating their 12th birthday in October, as the couple have done their best to raise that they are thoughtful.
Speaking on E! News show ‘Daily Pop’, he explained: “They are now in sixth grade. They will be 12 in October, which will be their golden anniversary on October 12. They will be 12 on the 12 , which means they’ll want a big ass party.”
When asked if he was worried about them becoming teenagers, he said: “No, they’re great. You spend a lot of time with children as parents, trying to instill values in them, to humor and agency. Now that they’re older and they don’t like you anymore, you can kind of see how it goes.”
Neil added of the twins: “I really, really believe in karma. I often say to my kids, ‘You have the ability to make good or bad choices.
“Hold the door open for someone, not because you want something good to happen to you, but because the person has bags in their hands and you want to be a nice person.”
Neil has previously opened up about his children during a chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that he planned to give them a tarantula for Christmas because he needed to up his game after buying them a Golden Retriever puppy named Ella l ‘last year.
He said: Now kids want a hedgehog, a real hedgehog because they see the videos on TikTok of hedgehogs so cute that Santas aren’t about to give them a hedgehog! Maybe a tarantula would be cool. They look scary but once i think if you owned one you would realize they are cute just misunderstood.
