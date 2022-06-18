Varun Dhawan opens up on Bollywood vs South film debate; says, Even Southern industries gave 7-8 big FLOPS : Bollywood News





If it was in my hands, I would have shown you the whole movie today, exclaimed Varun Dhawan at the start of the media interaction organized to promote his next film,JugJugg Jeeyo. Back with a theatrical release after nearly 2 hours, the actor seemed satisfied and quite confident with his upcoming release, which is produced by Karan Johar. Varun Dhawan opens up on Bollywood vs South film debate; says, Even Southern industries gave 7-8 big FLOPS The actor went on to explain what made him make that claim, (I say it) because we’re happy with the movie. Also, from Karan’s behavior, I can gauge how he feels about it. When he’s too stressed out about a movie, the hell he’s promoting himself. In the case ofJugJugg Jeeyoi have to tell him Thoda aurpromotehai card. Budgetbadhaate hai. He tells me that Iss film ka Sunday bahut bada hoga. Such confidence is quite refreshing considering that the box office has currently become unpredictable like never before. Several films failed and on the other hand, Hindi version of 3 films from the South Pushpa, RRRandKGF Chapter 2 turned out to be huge wholesalers. Varun Dhawan shared his analysis on the success of these movies, I feel like cinema is doing well right now. Every audience has the right to choose the type of cinema they want to see. Hollywood movies have been working for so many years anyway. And people like southern movies and so they watch them. Me, I enjoyedKGF – Chapter 2so many. I had a great time watching it. No wonder he’s one of the biggest wholesalers right now. However, the success of these 3 Southern movies happened at the same time Bollywood delivered 7-8 major flops. To this, Varun Dhawan replied, Even Southern industries gave 7-8 major flops. And this also happened because nothing came out for almost 2 years. Many of the content the producers clung to seemed outdated to audiences. So, I think if a good movie comes along, it will work. And the Hindi film industry definitely has a lot of great movies to come. According to Varun Dhawan, the main thing is that the public does not watch a bad film, whether it is an English, Hindi or southern film. Read also : Varun Dhawan on Southern films booming at box office vs. Bollywood 7-8 major flops also happened in their cinema More pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

