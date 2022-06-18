Entertainment
Review: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory delivers silly, imaginative fun at the Eccles Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The touring Broadway production of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ features one of the same songs that define the 1971 Gene Wilder and 2005 Johnny Depp films retelling the 1964 Roald Dahl Fantasy Novel.
“Come with me and you will be
In a world of pure imagination…”
Pure imagination may be easier to come by with a filmmaking budget of $3 million and $150 million respectively. But how imaginatively can production designers and a small cast of cast and production designers soak up a low-budget musical fantasy that travels between cities in the semis?
You would be surprised.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” runs through Sunday at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. With the matinees and evening shows, there are five performances left.
The fantasy musical is filled with imagination and visual delights, some of which will have you laughing out loud. And some other effects are not stunning, but still show a lot of creativity. That’s what this production is about.
Cody Garcia, who plays the fellow in the top hat, is 6-foot-4 and a towering talent, capturing Wonka’s confident/adversarial moods and quirky/dark humor. His performance – singing, dancing and acting – is spot on.
It’s rare to watch an entire show without thinking briefly about the actor’s life and career. For this reviewer, it happened with this show. Garcia completely disappeared in Wonka.
The main child alternates between two young actors, and on opening night, Charlie Bucket was played by William Goldsman. He captured the empathetic nature and youthful enthusiasm of the characters, as well as his hope, despite growing up in poverty.
Charlie and the other Golden Ticket winning children, along with their parents or guardians, are given a tour of the Wonka factory, and the children, played as extremes for comedic effect, are victimized one by one. of their own poor choices, much to Wonka’s chagrin.
All the actors managed to capture the extreme and/or subtle traits of their characters. And the children in the audience can see, at the curtain call, that no character has been harmed by disappearing in a chocolate river, turned into a bad nut by giant squirrels or shrunk to the size of a candy bar. during a TV show.
But aside from the lead actors, the real stars of this show are the special effects choices, none of which are entirely convincing, but several of which are hysterical.
The hardest part of reviewing shows isn’t revealing the fun secrets. So we’ll just say the glass elevator isn’t worth the wait, but the audience had a good laugh at anything involving Oompa Lumpas or bad kids getting what they deserved.
Theater lovers will appreciate the projected backdrops, moving sets and creative costumes. And there’s even a heartwarming and hopeful ending, with a message about the true value of imagination.
For theater and ticket information, Click here.
If anyone is curious about the cast members, Click here.
And oh, here are the last lines of “Pure Imagination”:
“There’s no life that I know
To be compared with pure imagination
By living there, you will be free
If you really want to be
