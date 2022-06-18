Entertainment
Citing ‘excessive activism,’ SpaceX reportedly fires workers who speak out against Musk’s behavior
That's it, today is Friday! We were leaving Monday for Juneteenth.

TechCrunch’s top 3
Go to Mars with fewer people: I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but the commenters at our story yesterday said the group of SpaceX employees who circulated an open letter challenging Elon Musks’ behavior on Twitter should be fired. Today, Darrell tells us that this may have happened for some of this group of employees. He reports that other employees did not appreciate being inundated with unsolicited offers to join the group and made their own approach to the company. See here for more on Musks’ plan for Twitter.
Integration with Alibaba: Cainiao, the logistics service operated by Alibaba, made its debut in Pakistan to support Daraz, an e-commerce company that Alibaba bought in 2018. Rita reports that its likely Cainiao will now follow Alibaba as it expands its footprint worldwide.
A new perspective for VC: We received a double treat from Dominique-Madori today. She interviewed a number of black Gen Z VCs who have managed to break into an industry that traditionally did not include them. You can read his interview with Fearless Funds Arian Simone here or under today’s TC+ section.
Startups and VCs
Today in Startups, Brex mentions that he is “less suited to meet the needs of small customers” and the company leaves the small business space while addressing startups, Mary Ann reports.
Were also intrigued by Immutabs’ half-billion dollar fund to boost the adoption of web3 gamesas Jacqueline reports today. Also, can we just say that our reports on crypto, blockchain and web3 have really found their stride over the past couple of months, so keep an eye on that going forward. Start with our web3 tag the site and also browse some of our previous articles!
The best of the rest:
Overview of the robotics revolution: If you like robots, definitely subscribe to brians Actuator bulletin. This week’s issue “Financing the robot revolution” is particularly good, if you ask us, but he’s still a great source for keeping a finger on the robotic pulse. Do robots even have impulses? Replies on a postcard or a tweet, pls.
Reddit? I barely know: Social news giant Reddit buys machine learning platform Spellreports taylorpresumably to improve its spam search and recommendation algos.
More bank, less bank: For small businesses in Latin America, Mono aims to be the “first bank without a bank”, reports Christina.
That’s a lot of cheddar, guys: Rohlik pockets $231 million even in a market that seems a little bored with food delivery startups, Ingrid reports.
That’s it! No crypto for you! Thai crypto exchange Huobi announced its closure in Julywriting Rita.
Investor? I barely know where:(These puns don’t even make sense! Don’t worry, send him back to bed as soon as this newsletter is over.) We enjoyed this guest column from Curator Reisswhere he explains how he turned their investors into a great source of customer feedback.
Fearless Funds Arian Simone explains why a downturn is business as usual for minority founders
Picture credits: Intrepid Fund
In the United States, black women are the most entrepreneurial demographic, but they are also more likely to fall into a funding gap when they need access to capital.
Of the $330 billion in venture capital funding startups received last year, fewer than five black women raised funds after the Series A stage, and one of them was Rihanna, reports Dominic Madori Davis.
To help level the playing field for minority women working in tech and consumer packaged goods, entrepreneur Arian Simone co-founded Fearless Fund in 2019 with business consultant Ayana Parsons and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.
The fund has backed 31 companies so far, and despite cooling markets, it has no intention of slowing down.
Venture-backed companies have seen their fair share of horror stories, Simone said. They are generally not shaken by the current macroeconomic climate.
Big Tech inc.
Privacy is a good thing, so it’s nice to see WhatsApp releases a new feature which allows you to hide your profile picture, biography and last seen status from people you don’t want to see, Aisha reports. The new privacy opt-in goes through My contacts except and that’s where you can list those people.
We now go across the pond to a pair of stories by Natasha L. In the first, we find that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will return to the United States. The UK Home Secretary granted the extradition request after several attempts by the US to bring Assange back to stand trial. hacking conspiracy and computer misuse, she reported. In Natasha’s other story, she dives deep into the regional data reform study, one of them being the replacement of cookie pop-ups with browser-related opt-outs. In case it’s tl;dr, she said, full of typically British bureaucracy is also incoming for your digital operations.
Don’t forget to also read these:
Snap, uh, snaps with a new paid tier: If you like to be the first to test or learn about new app features, Snaps has something for you, Ivan writing.
Blocked: Carly reports that popular proxy services company Rsocks, known to be run by Russian cybercriminals, has had its website seized by the US government.
Shopping with remote controls: Roku and Walmart claim they are the first streaming and retail partnership to enable purchasable ads while streaming your favorite shows, lauren reported.
Well, that prediction came true: pot holder writes about TikTok moving all of its US data to Oracle servers after, you guessed it, new claims that user data was accessed from China.
Good news for parents of young children: The FDA has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, Darrell reported.
