Will Forte to star in Bodkin, Obama’s first drama series on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter
The Obamas staged their first scripted drama series on Netflix, which tapped Will Forte to star in the darkly comedic thriller Bodkin.
Jez Scharf (Mr Cookies, The UnDream) created the seven-episode series about a group of podcasters who investigate a missing persons case. Scharf and Alex Metcalf (The loudest voice, sharp objects, by Netflix Kingdom) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers of the series alongside Wiip’s David Flynn and Paul Lee. Nash Edgerton (Mr. In-Between) is set to become the main director of the drama.
Barack and Michelle Obama will also serve as executive producers. Bodkin via their Netflix-based production company Higher Ground with an overall deal. Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis will also serve as executive producer. Former Wiip chief creative officer Nne Ebong will also serve as an executive producer for Netflix, where she is a key member of the streamer’s overall deal team. The project reunited Ebong with Lee. The duo, in addition to spending time together at Wiip, also held senior positions at ABC (as Head of Theater and Entertainment, respectively).
Bodkin is Higher Ground’s first scripted drama series for Netflix and joins a slate that also includes its first live-action scripted comedy, an animated children’s entry Ada Twist, We the People, American Factory, screaming camp, Become and Paternity.
In addition to Forte, the cast includes Siobhán Cullen (The dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (station eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of Demeter).
“We’re thrilled to partner with Wiip on this wickedly tongue-in-cheek thriller, which challenges everyone’s truth, narrative and very purpose,” said Davis, who directs film and television for Higher Ground. “This entire creative team – Jez, Alex, Nash and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhán Cullen – will bring something very special to life and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”
Here’s the show’s official login line, followed by character descriptions: “Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a ragtag team of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. But once they start pulling the strings, they uncover a much bigger and stranger story than they ever could have imagined. As our heroes attempt to discern fact from fiction – about the case, their colleagues and, most painfully, themselves – the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we we tell stories to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.
Strong Plays Gilbert: Charming, outgoing and enthusiastic, Gilbert Power is an American podcaster looking for his next big story. Originally from Chicago, Gilbert’s family emigrated from Cork, and he hopes to discover his Irish roots. Gilbert loves his job and uses his undeniable charm and natural warmth to uncover the truth of a story by gaining people’s trust and then weaving their memories, memories and theories into an engaging narrative. While his affect is innocent and charming, it’s clear there’s a lot more going on below the surface – something he hopes to avoid by coming to Ireland in search of material for his next podcast.
Culen (The dry) plays Dove: Originally from Dublin, Dove is a missile that seeks the truth. A hard-nosed investigative reporter with a well-honed bullshit detector and a healthy disdain for authority and hypocrisy. People find Dove rude, “difficult”. But she believes she’s only telling the truth, which makes her completely blind to her own bullshit and hypocrisy. She is also funny. And brave. And brilliant. She can also be extremely charming and persuasive. Unfortunately, she’s in the midst of the biggest professional crisis of her career – and when you’re living your life as a lone wolf, your career tends to be all you’ve got.
Kara (Trying) plays Emmy: Brilliant, funny, and eager to please, Emmy is a researcher and helped Gilbert curate this “T” podcast. But beneath her competent exterior, Emmy is clearly plagued by insecurities that she tries to hide with enthusiasm and comedy. Torn between the pointed Dove and the laconic Gilbert, Emmy struggles to find her own voice.
Wilmot (station eleven) plays Seamus Gallagher: Seamus carries the weight and presence of a physically powerful man in his youth. Mercurial and mysterious, Seamus can activate the charm when it serves his needs, but he can just as quickly unleash outbursts of violence when he feels threatened.
Chris Wally (The Last Voyage of Demeter) plays Sean O’Shea: A resident of the village of Bodkin, Sean is a typical Irish country boy: carefree, ready to laugh, and doesn’t seem preoccupied with the obligations or responsibilities that usually come with adulthood. He’s also involved in some pretty shady business and a situation where we learn he’s completely overwhelmed.
