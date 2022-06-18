Costa Brava Camping Snia Cala Canyelles





The Snia Cala Canyelles campsite is located very close to the beautiful Cala Canyelles. In addition, the campsite has large pitches for tents and caravans, as well as accommodation prepared to spend an unforgettable holiday. BUNGALOWS: Luxurious and with sea view The Luxury Bungalows VIEW(4/6 people)there VIEW PLUS (6 people)with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Book one of our magnificent bungalows with sea views and modern design that will make your holiday on the Costa Brava unforgettable. MOBILE HOMES: Comfort during your holidays At Camping Snia Cala Canyelles we have the new Mobile Homes, ideal for families who want to make the most of the Costa Brava. First, with 2 bedrooms, we have the Mobile HomesGARBI (4/6 people).In the same way,If you are looking for more space and privacy during your vacation, book the Mobil Houses OCEAN(6 people)of three bedrooms. In addition, most Mobile Homes have views of the Mediterranean Sea. GLAMPING: Live the adventure with your family

Do you know glamping? Discover the new way of camping. Go back to the origins of camping, being in direct contact with nature and breathing fresh air while contemplating the immensity of the sea. But now with the greatest comfort for your family. Enjoy these original accommodations with the beautiful and spectacular settingSafari lodge tent 3 bedrooms, for 6 people. And you, do you dare to discover our world? APARTMENTS: Very cozy Inside the campsite you can enjoy our apartments. discovery and cozy StudioIdeal for couple or couple with 1 child. In the same way, but for families with more children we have the Apartment FAMILYof 5 people. We have large plots, both for caravans, motorhomes and tents, all with electricity connection. These are spread throughout the campsite and most offer impressive panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. First, let’s say we have a supermarket chain Conditions, with a wide assortment. Bakery, with hot bread and freshly baked pastries. Bar-restaurant by the swimming pool, with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean. In addition to this we have free transport from the upper part of the campsite to the beach (medium and high season) and washing and drying machines. The campsite is located next to one of the most beautiful coves in Girona. In addition, Cala Canyelles is located between Lloret de Mar and Tossa de Mar, on a beautiful and quiet winding coast. Likewise, the famous and attractive town of Lloret de Mar is only 4 km away. from the campsite, where you will find the widest choice of leisure activities, restaurants and shops. 8 km from the Snia Cala Canyelles campsite, you will find the town of Tossa de Mar, an old fishing village with a rich historical past, now known for hosting one of the most spectacular landscapes of the Costa Brava, a succession of cliffs and of points of view. surrounded by greens and blues, a whim of shapes that play with the sea forming magnificent beaches and coves. All of them, always under the watchful eye of the medieval wall of Tossa de Mar. Snia

