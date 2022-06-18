Tommy Lee quits Motley Crue show due to 4 broken ribs – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock Man, you won’t believe this shit [but] i broke [four] fucking ribs! Tom Lee published on social networks before the kick-off of Cres Mtley Stadium tour. The long-delayed and highly anticipated tour finally began on June 16 in Atlanta’s Georgias Truist Park, and Tommy, 59, said he wasn’t going to miss it. I’m resting and healing, and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t perform at all, you know I’m stubborn and will endure the pain at every gig for as many songs as I can. It turned out that the number of songs was 5, for classic rock. Tommy went through Wild Side, Shout at the Devil, Too Fast for Love, Dont Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) and Saints of Los Angeles before giving up his drum stool. More about Tom Lee Breaking News: Motley Crues Tommy Lee takes the stage at the Stadium Tour but in the middle of the set goes to the microphone and says that after 2 and a half years of waiting for this show he broke a few ribs recently and the doctors have him told not to play. He promised to play anyway #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/VjKj9bVQMs Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) June 17, 2022 His replacement was Tommy Clufetoswho played drums on the last Black Sabbaths tour and is a member of Nikki Sixx LA Rats. Lees’ social media post said Clufetos would be there to help me until I was back to 100%. HollywoodLife asked for clarification if Tommy Lee will continue on the Stadium Tour which includes Mtley Cre, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Black Heartsand Classless Act. The Atlanta show also featured a surprise appearance from Machine Gun Kellywho performed the 2019 song, The Dirt (Est. 1981), from the biopic Cre Dirtinessby stereogum. When the Cre took the stage, Tommy spoke to the audience about his condition. We did it! You did it. We did it, we fucked here! Okay, anyway, what I have to tell you is, about 14 days ago, I broke not one, not two, not three, but four fucking ribs right here, a- he said, by Ultimate classic rock. I wish I had a fucking badass story like me and Connor McGregor fucking junk in a fucking bar or something, but I don’t. The family of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee – Photos of the stars and their sons When Tommy had to hand the wand to Clufetos, he addressed the crowd. The doctors told me, don’t play, brother. No game. And I thought, are you stoned, buddy? We have a fucking tour to do! So anyway, I’m not sitting for shit, he said. My guys will help me here, and I’ll see you later. With the fucking show. Mtley Cre fans should know the drums are in good hands when Tommy needs a break. In addition to playing drums on the Black Sabbaths farewell tour, Clufetos has been the drummer for Ozzy Osbournes since 2009, per strong wire. He also drummed with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie. Related link Related: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lees’ Romantic Timeline: From Marriage to Kids to Divorce and More

