Marvel’s Wonder Man series could be a Hollywood satire





Earlier this week, it was reported that a series focusing on Marvel’s Wonder Man character was in development at Disney+. The series is directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Guest will serve as the series editor with executive production by Cretton. Now, a new report claims the series could be a Hollywood satire. Variety’s Joe Otterson revealed after the initial report that Wonder Man could be a Hollywood satire. He also says it’s not 100% sure, but it would make sense given the characters’ backgrounds. “I’ve also heard that this show could be a Hollywood satire, but it’s not 100% confirmed. That would make sense given Wonder Man’s backstory as an actor and stuntman in the strips. #WonderMan comics.” You can check out his tweet below. I also heard that this show might be a Hollywood satire, but it’s not 100% confirmed. That would make sense given Wonder Man’s backstory as an actor and stuntman in the comics. #Amazing Man https://t.co/RJ8PLFg7G8 —Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) June 16, 2022 Marvel Studios’ next big project to hit theaters will be Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and is expected to introduce us to villainous Gorr the Butcher God, who will be played by Christian Bale. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale, calling him “really scary”, and now the actor has detailed the villains’ complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine. “[Gorr is] not just a villain… there’s a real complexity to him. It’s not black on white, what he does. He has a sincere motivation, which I think makes him the most interesting type of villain,” Hemsworth said on the way. It’s really a challenge for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr asks contains a part of truth, but he can’t let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes for a bigger dynamic and not as predictable as the simple good instincts vs. bad guy storyline we’ve seen before.” The studio describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on an unprecedented journey – a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor.Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The film is directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord . , Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God. In addition to directing, Waititi will also reprise his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters July 8, 2022! What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hit our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!

