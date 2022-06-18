Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Accuses Her Of Social Media Smear Campaign









Image Credit: Nick Ut/AP/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Britney Spears 69-year-old father and former curator, Jaime Spears, has filed court documents accusing his newly married daughter of waging an intense social media smear campaign against him. He also reportedly feared that his next memoirs would do the same. Jamie filed the documents Friday, per TMZ. According to the outlet, he specifically wants her deposed to address claims that under her restrictive guardianship, which Jamie controlled, she had to donate eight vials of blood for medical treatment. He also wants her to be questioned over her claims that she was forced into therapy and denied necessary pain medication. More about Britney Spears Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart wasted no time in responding, slamming Jamie in a statement to page 6. Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, particularly through this latest senseless and ill-advised dossier, which is riddled with errors and lies, as he himself knows, he told the outlet. Along with trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to bully her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed of these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. As for challenging his character, Mr. Spears did that to himself a long time ago. Matthew also called Jamie in May for refusing to sit for his own deposition, in a court filing in May on behalf of Britneys. Despite his patently false claims that he has nothing to hide and therefore would hide nothing, James P. Spears fled and hid from his deposition and gave an account of his misconduct under oath as required by the law, the docs said, according to the Daily mail. Stars with wild animals: Britney Spears and other celebrities go wild Indeed, while declaring that he would cooperate unconditionally and act transparently without conditions, Mr. Spears engaged in blockades and obstructions for more than six months, dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information, they said. Jamie’s new legal demands come less than a year after Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was dissolved in November after a very public court battle. In December, Jamie demanded that Britney be forced to continue paying her legal fees. Britney has repeatedly publicly accused her father of guardianship abuse under the legal arrangement, which was put in place in 2008 after a series of incidents in the mid-2000s that called into question the parents’ sanity. singers. Specifically, Britney compared him to a sex trafficker and said he liked having control over her. Related link Related: Jason Alexander: 5 things to know about Britney Spears’ ex who crashed her marriage Britney inexplicably deleted her Instagram account yesterday after her mother Lynne Spears lashed out at one of his posts with an eyeroll emoji. Also earlier this week, Britney slammed her brother Bryan Spears in a June 14 post, saying he was never invited to his star-studded June 9 wedding to a 28-year-old actor/model Sam Asghari.

