Kourtney Kardashian’s Father’s Day with Scott Disick and Travis Barker – Hollywood Life

Image credit: MEGA Father’s Day can be a little tricky for any blended family, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to do their best to make it as smooth as possible. While there will be a delicate balancing act with the POOSH founder sharing three children Penelope, Mason and Reign with his ex Scott Disickand Travis co-parenting Land on and Alabama with his ex Shanna Moaklerplans are in place to make the holidays special for everyone, source says EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. More about Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney knows Scott will want to spend Father’s Day with the kids, so make it the day. At this time, she doesn’t plan to join Travis while celebrating with her kids, but that could change by then, the insider detailed. Kourtney and her kids will have their own celebration with Travis so they can celebrate their new stepdad. She feels so blessed how the whole transition went so smoothly and she is thrilled to be spending Traviss’ very first Father’s Day as a stepdad with his entire family. A second source echoed the sentiment, saying Kourtney understands how much Father’s Day means to Scott and would never want to take that away from him, especially since he has become the father Kourtney always wanted for her children. . The bond they share with Scott is unbreakable, the source added. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Children: The Famous Couple and Their Blended Family That said, Travis is doing his best to get really close to Kourts’ kids, just like she did with hers, according to the source. Travis is patient and will give all the time they need, the insider continued. He knows he is not their father, but he hopes that one day they will see him as their stepfather. He would do anything for them because they are hers. Regarding Travis’ relationship with Penelope, Mason, and Reign, another source said the Blink-182 drummer intends to bond with them. He insisted on letting them set the tone because he never wanted to appear too pushy. He would never try to replace Scott, but he takes great pride in being a solid father-in-law. The third source went on to say that Kourt and Scotts’ kids even had surprises for Travis on Father’s Day. They’ll be spending the day with Scott of course, but they’ll also have a family dinner for Travis where they’ll all give him cards and gifts that Kourtney helped them choose. Related link Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers Relationship Timeline: Friends at Courthouse Wedding That’s how you do the balancing act! Congratulations to the members of the large blended family for making sure things went well for Father’s Day!

