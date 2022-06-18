Shawn Gee and Live Nation Urban will produce the Juneteenth event at the Hollywood Bowl with CNN





Shawn Gee with Live Nation Urban will produce the 2022 June 19 Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday (June 19). CNN will serve as the official broadcast partner and will present the performances on all CNN platforms live on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The series will feature The Re-Collective Orchestra, the first all-black symphony orchestra to perform onstage in the Hollywood Bowls’ 100-year history. The 68-member orchestra was organized by violinist LA Phil Stephanie Matthews and will be led by Derrick Hodge and Principal Conductor of LA Phil Thomas Wilkin. More from Billboard Adam Blackstone and the BBE All-Star Band will accompany the orchestra and serve as the evening band with Robert Glasper lead the rhythm section. Co-founder of Blackstone and The Roots quest love will be the co-musical directors, while more than a dozen artists including Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Earth, Air and Fire, Jhen Aiko, mike the killer and mickey guyton will join the performance. It’s a model variety show with a mix of performances with a diverse mix of genres and artists playing with the band and orchestra, Gee says of the event, which was born out of a partnership between CNN and Live Nation on The New York City Homecoming Concert in 2021. CNN returned to Live Nation and said it wanted to do something big around June 19, Gee explains, noting that the network wanted to build a tent production for the new federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of African Americans. enslaved, like Dick Clarks’ New Year’s Eve. Rock in Eve. Live Nation connected CNN to Gee, recommending their joint venture partners as the only ones who can authentically produce this event. The story continues Gee then hooked up the cable news director with Johanna Reesvice president of presentations for the LA Phil, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, and wanted to develop a Juneteenth event for the Hollywood Bowls 100th anniversary season. We want to entertain and celebrate, but we also want to educate because there are a lot of people, whether they’re in the Bowl or watching around the world, who won’t know what Juneteenth is. So we have pre-recorded packages where we were going to talk about the history of Juneteenth and highlight people like Opal Lee, which has been fighting for 40 years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. It’s going to be an amazing three-hour party. Gee has been busy for the past two months, launching the new Strength of a Woman festival with headlining Mary J. Blige in Atlanta, bringing the Broccoli City festival back to Washington, DC, and hosting the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, extending the festival by two days, growing from 20,000 attendees to 60,000 attendees. 2022 has been a time of growth for us, says Gee Billboard. All of our brands mean something to the communities in which they exist. The Roots Picnic is a great example for Philadelphia and the city has embraced it for the past 15 years. This is the biggest event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban. It is a time to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It is also a time to raise awareness and shed light on the miles we still have to go to achieve true equity. We hope to see you there. Tickets are currently available online at hollywoodbowl.com . Learn more about livenationurban.com. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/shawn-gee-live-nation-urban-203837149.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos